Discovering King Tut's Tomb Is Now Open At Luxor Hotel And Casino

Get ready to be transported to a flourishing ancient Egypt and discover one of the greatest archeological achievements that took place one hundred years ago this year. Imagine Exhibitions is proud to present the new immersive exhibition, Discovering King Tut's Tomb at Luxor Hotel and Casino. The exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of renowned Egyptologist Howard Carter's epic discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb - the most preserved of any pharaoh to date - and recounts the story of Carter's finding, shedding light on the rich world of ancient Egyptian civilization.



Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, said: "This exhibition takes you on a journey of the discovery of King Tut's tomb. I have been fortunate enough to travel to Egypt and it is a magical place. My hope with this exhibition is that we can, just for a moment, transport guests to the Valley of the Kings along the Nile River, and introduce them to one of the greatest archeological discoveries of all time. And what better place to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the discovery than at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas."



The immersive display begins with a passageway to the burial chamber, taking guests on a journey along the Nile River and unfolding with animations that illuminate the process of mummification and its significance to ancient Egyptian culture. Additional galleries trace the 100 years of King Tut and explore archeological practices today. Pods of virtual reality chairs enhance the visitor experience, allowing guests to take a deeper dive into the exploration of King Tut's tomb.



Discovering King Tut's Tomb is located on the Atrium level of Luxor Hotel and Casino near the hotel's existing exhibits and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tiered pricing allows for visitors to have a leisurely walk-through experience onto an audio tour through the exhibit by Carter himself. Tickets start at $20 for children ages 4-12 and $30 for adults, excluding tax and fees. To purchase tickets or for more information about Discovering King Tut's Tomb, visit kingtutvegas.com and luxor.com.