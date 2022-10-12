Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Discovering King Tut's Tomb Is Now Open At Luxor Hotel And Casino

Discovering King Tut's Tomb is located on the Atrium level of Luxor Hotel and Casino near the hotel's existing exhibits and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Las Vegas News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  
Discovering King Tut's Tomb Is Now Open At Luxor Hotel And Casino

Get ready to be transported to a flourishing ancient Egypt and discover one of the greatest archeological achievements that took place one hundred years ago this year. Imagine Exhibitions is proud to present the new immersive exhibition, Discovering King Tut's Tomb at Luxor Hotel and Casino. The exhibition celebrates the 100th anniversary of renowned Egyptologist Howard Carter's epic discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb - the most preserved of any pharaoh to date - and recounts the story of Carter's finding, shedding light on the rich world of ancient Egyptian civilization.

Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, said: "This exhibition takes you on a journey of the discovery of King Tut's tomb. I have been fortunate enough to travel to Egypt and it is a magical place. My hope with this exhibition is that we can, just for a moment, transport guests to the Valley of the Kings along the Nile River, and introduce them to one of the greatest archeological discoveries of all time. And what better place to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the discovery than at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas."

The immersive display begins with a passageway to the burial chamber, taking guests on a journey along the Nile River and unfolding with animations that illuminate the process of mummification and its significance to ancient Egyptian culture. Additional galleries trace the 100 years of King Tut and explore archeological practices today. Pods of virtual reality chairs enhance the visitor experience, allowing guests to take a deeper dive into the exploration of King Tut's tomb.

Discovering King Tut's Tomb is located on the Atrium level of Luxor Hotel and Casino near the hotel's existing exhibits and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tiered pricing allows for visitors to have a leisurely walk-through experience onto an audio tour through the exhibit by Carter himself. Tickets start at $20 for children ages 4-12 and $30 for adults, excluding tax and fees. To purchase tickets or for more information about Discovering King Tut's Tomb, visit kingtutvegas.com and luxor.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Discovering King Tut's Tomb Is Now Open At Luxor Hotel And CasinoDiscovering King Tut's Tomb Is Now Open At Luxor Hotel And Casino
October 12, 2022

Get ready to be transported to a flourishing ancient Egypt and discover one of the greatest archeological achievements that took place one hundred years ago this year. Imagine Exhibitions is proud to present the new immersive exhibition, Discovering King Tut's Tomb at Luxor Hotel and Casino.
Wynn Las Vegas Welcomes Back Celebrated Comedians And All-News Tours For Multi-Show Runs In 2023Wynn Las Vegas Welcomes Back Celebrated Comedians And All-News Tours For Multi-Show Runs In 2023
October 11, 2022

Preserving its position as the ultimate comedy venue on the Las Vegas Strip, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas will welcome the return of critically-acclaimed comedians to its stage throughout 2023.
CHRISTMAS IN HELL To Debut In Sin City For 2022 Holiday SeasonCHRISTMAS IN HELL To Debut In Sin City For 2022 Holiday Season
October 10, 2022

Previously featured at sold-out shows at Off-Broadway's York Theatre, 'Christmas in Hell' will debut at Notoriety on November 17, 2022 and continue into the new year with shows until January 15, 2023.
LVGEA Hosts Annual Awards Dinner Celebrating Businesses and Individuals Promoting Economic DevelopmentLVGEA Hosts Annual Awards Dinner Celebrating Businesses and Individuals Promoting Economic Development
October 8, 2022

After a two-year hiatus, the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) hosted its Annual Awards Dinner on Thursday, October 6 at the Aria Resort & Casino. More than 550 attendees helped LVGEA recognize those businesses and individuals who are promoting economic and community development in Southern Nevada.
PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes To Orleans Arena, February 9-11PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes To Orleans Arena, February 9-11
October 5, 2022

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group, is coming to the Orleans Arena Thursday, Feb. 9 to Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.