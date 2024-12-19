Delirious Comedy Club to Offer 50% Off All Tickets Through The End Of The Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This holiday season, Delirious Comedy Club and House of Magic are giving the gift of laughter to locals and visitors alike with a special promotion that's sure to bring joy to all. From now until December 31st, the club is offering 50% off all tickets to its world-class comedy shows, making it easier than ever to enjoy an evening of non-stop laughter in the entertainment capital of the world.

As a premier destination for comedy in Las Vegas, Delirious Comedy Club has been entertaining audiences with top-tier comedians and an unforgettable atmosphere. Now, with this limited-time offer, guests can experience the best of Las Vegas comedy at half the price. Whether you're a first-timer or a regular at the club, there's no better time to catch a show and share in the holiday spirit.

"We believe laughter is the best gift you can give or receive, and this holiday season, we're making it even easier to enjoy a night out," said resident headliner Don Barnhart. "Whether you're looking for a fun night out with friends, a unique date night, or just want to treat yourself, we're excited to offer 50% off all tickets to make sure everyone gets a chance to experience the laughter and joy that our shows bring."

The promotion applies to all ticket types, including general admission and VIP seating, for shows running through December 31st for Delirious Comedy Club and their family friendly House of Magic Show. To redeem the offer, guests can simply visit the Delirious Comedy Club website or call the box office and use the promo code "Friend" at checkout.

About Delirious Comedy Club: Located inside the showroom at Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street, Delirious Comedy Club is known for bringing some of the best and brightest comedians from across the country to the heart of Las Vegas. Delirious is dedicated to providing an exceptional entertainment experience for all.

For more information on showtimes, tickets, and upcoming performances, visit www.DeliriousComedyClub.com or call (702) 541-2660

