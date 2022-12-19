Delirious Comedy Club of Las Vegas to Hold New Year's Eve Shows Featuring Don Barnhart and David Ryan

Delirious Comedy Club is celebrating New Year's Eve 2023 with two shows on Dec 31st with resident headliner Don Barnhart and friends.

Barnhart's "Unapologetically Funny" Comedy Tour has been getting great reviews and critics are raving. "Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering well-written topical material with an improvisational flair that's not to be missed. Don pushes the boundaries of "Cancel Culture" using common sense without being overtly offensive. He's a refreshing voice in comedy."

Joining Don onstage is Las Vegas comedian David Ryan whose quirky, animated physical style is both hysterical and charming. Rounding out the show is Aaron Villagran. Born and raised in East LA Aaron is a fresh face whose versatile looks and unique perspective create sharp, observational material to delight a vast array of audiences.

Delirious will offer shows at 8 & 10pm allowing audiences time to get to the Downtown Grand's Roaring 20's Celebration featuring live entertainment, DJs, Dancing, and your chance at $1,000,000 CASH at the Grand Gameshow Drawing. Entry into the casino event is free, but top off the night by indulging in their Speakeasy event options.

For those looking for something more family friendly, Delirious has their House of Magic Family Friendly comedy & magic show at 6pm with Chad Chesmark.

Still looking for a last minute holiday gift ideas? Delirious Comedy Club is now offering the gift of laughter, "Gift Certificates" that customers can purchase for their friends, family co-workers and more which are valid for up to one year.

Tickets for the Delirious Comedy Show start at only $39.95 with VIP and VIP Front Row Options.

Delirious Comedy Club is located inside The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino with free validated parking. Advance tickets and more information are available at www.DeliriousComedyClub.com