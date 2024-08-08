Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas to Present the Endless Summer Comedy Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Delirious Comedy Club has revealed its highly anticipated Endless Summer Comedy Series, bringing an incredible lineup of top-tier comedians and unforgettable performances to the heart of the entertainment capital.

Running from July through September, the Delirious Comedy Club's Endless Summer Comedy Series promises a dazzling array of comedic talent, featuring some of the funniest and most acclaimed performers from across the country. Each week, audiences can expect a mix of rising stars, seasoned veterans, and surprise guest appearances that will keep the laughter rolling all summer long.

Highlights of the Summer Comedy Series include:

Weekly Performances: Enjoy a new and exciting lineup of different comedians every week, with shows scheduled for Thursday - Sunday at 7 & 9pm.

Special Guest Appearances: Keep an eye out for surprise appearances from comedy legends and up-and-coming stars who will join the lineup throughout the series.

Exclusive Events: Attend special events and themed comedy nights that will offer unique experiences and opportunities to interact with the performers.

"We're incredibly excited to present our Endless Summer Comedy Series to our showroom inside Hennessey's Tavern in Downtown Las Vegas.," said Don Barnhart, producer and resident headliner of Delirious Comedy Club. "This series is designed to celebrate the art of comedy and provide our guests with an exceptional entertainment experience. We've lined up an amazing roster of comedians who are sure to deliver side-splitting humor and create unforgettable memories."

Delirious Comedy Club, situated at Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas, epitomizes this affordability. Inside the Delirious Showroom, patrons can enjoy a complete evening out, starting with a range of appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, and salads, and extending to hearty entrees like steak, shrimp, or salmon dinners. Beverage options include beers from $6 and cocktails starting at $8, making it accessible for all.

Tickets for the Endless Summer Comedy Series are available now and can be purchased through our website www.DeliriousComedyClub.com or by calling our box office at 702-541-2660. Early booking is highly recommended as shows are expected to sell out quickly.

Join us this summer at Delirious Comedy Club and let the good times roll!

About Delirious Comedy Club: Delirious Comedy Club is Las Vegas's premier comedy venue, renowned for its top-notch performances, intimate atmosphere, and exceptional service. Located in the heart of Las Vegas, Delirious Comedy Club is dedicated to providing an unparalleled comedy experience with a diverse range of talent and a commitment to excellence. Great for you next office or holiday party, corporate event, celebration or group sales.

Comments