Delirious Comedy Club Offers Discounts To Hotel's Guests Visiting Las Vegas

As a way to say thank you to visitors coming back to Las Vegas, Don Barnhart's Delirious Comedy Club is offering discounts to all hotel guests as they celebrate their Grand Reopening July 2nd at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino.

"We're looking to get back to Vegas, the way it used to be where we welcome guests with open arms and offer discounts, specials and more", said comedian and club owner Don Barnhart. "Similar to how the owner of The D recently offered free plane tickets to welcome back Las Vegas visitors, we wanted to offer ALL hotel guests a discount to our show."

The Grand Reopening of Delirious Comedy Club features headliners Don Barnhart along with special guests dropping in each night including performances by Mark Pitta and Greg Vaccariello from The Tonight Show, Derek Richards from The Irish Comedy Tour and local favorites Brandon James and Guy Fessenden.

Since 1992, Barnhart has performed and produced comedy shows for the troops stationed around the world with Battle Comics and is the inspiration and featured in the documentary, I Am Battle Comic. Don also stars in Finding The Funny with Brad Garret and Louie Anderson and has been seen on MTV, Comedy Central, NBC, and FOX. He is a Bob and Tom Show favorite and can be heard regularly on Sirius/XM.

Barnhart is the author of the Amazon Best-Seller Finding your Funny exploring the art, science and business of standup comedy. With a humorous and heartfelt forward by Comedy Legend George Wallace. He is also the author of the new book Rock Bottom about a returning veteran who becomes homeless and finds his way back through humor.

"The thing I miss most about performing is seeing people smile and hearing their laughter. Laughter can be a great healing tool and it's important to our mental health", said Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart. "They say that laughter is the best medicine and we need it now more than ever."

During the Pandemic shutdown, Barnhart kept busy by creating his Joe Exotic, Tiger King impression which got him listed alongside actor Rob Lowe and The Tonight Show Host comedian Jimmy Fallon as the top Tiger King impersonators in the world.

Fellow comedian Wendy Liebman suggested Don should do a Tiger King parody, so Barnhart took her advice creating the character which has been blowing up all over the internet. Barnhart started playing around with the voice, borrowing his wife's jewelry and just happened to have a drawer full of wigs from his days doing characters at the Second City Conservatory.

"I've always loved playing characters and try to incorporate those into my standup," Barnhart explained. Don has a new standup comedy special, The Spinal Disintegration of Man on the Dry Bar Comedy Application and is working on a sitcom and one man show based on his standup.

When asked if the Tiger King impression would show up in his act, Don replied, "If there's enough tequila, anything is possible." referring to another one of Barnhart's popular characters known as Tequila Don.

Full bar service is available during the show and customers are encouraged to come early for dinner at the hotel's Freedom Beat or Triple George Grill.

Don Barnhart's Demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSIR5_mQG9A

Barnhart added, "We take comedy and your health seriously! We're going all out to implement social distancing protocols to keep our customers, staff and comics healthy. We have a full list of our new social distancing and health procedures on our website."

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino

206 N. 3rd St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Showtimes: Thursday thru Saturday at 8:00pm & 10:00pm

General Admission Tickets begin at $34.95.

Hotel Guests can receive a $10 discount at the box office by mentioning this offer and/or showing their hotel key.

For more information, weekly lineup or tickets please visit our website at: http://deliriouscomedyclub.com

