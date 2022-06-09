Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Da Vinci Machines & Robotics Exhibition Debuts June 11th At Las Vegas Natural History Museum

The exhibition is part of the Engelstad Foundation Traveling Exhibition Series, and is on display from Saturday, June 11th through Saturday, September 10th.

Register for Las Vegas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 9, 2022  
Da Vinci Machines & Robotics Exhibition Debuts June 11th At Las Vegas Natural History Museum

This summer, explore the mind of one of the greatest geniuses of all time. On loan from the museum of Leonardo da Vinci in Florence, Italy, this amazing exhibition brings together creations and concepts devised more than 500 years ago by the brilliant scientist, inventor and artist, Leonardo da Vinci.

With over 60 machines and artworks on display, many of which are interactive, the collection brings to life the most important and impressive designs of the original Renaissance Man, including: the bicycle, spring­powered car, hang glider, helicopter, and for the first time, his incredible robotic drummer.

The exhibition is part of the Engelstad Foundation Traveling Exhibition Series, and is on display from Saturday, June 11th through Saturday, September 10th, 2022. The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is located north of Cashman Center at 900 Las Vegas Blvd N.

The exhibition is made possible in-part by Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities. The museum is open daily (including holidays) from 9:00am to 4:00pm; tickets are available online at www.lvnhm.org or at the door.





Related Articles View More Las Vegas Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Pianist Chelsea Randall to Present AMERICAN MAVERICKS Celebrating Modern Black American Composers
  • St. Ann's Warehouse & Afro Latin Jazz Announce FANDANGO AT THE WALL Free Concert in Brooklyn Bridge Park
  • Brooklyn Music School Enters a New Chapter Following “New heartBEATS” Fundraising Gala
  • Brooklyn Ballet Kicks Off 20th Season With Free Programming And A Return To Their Roots