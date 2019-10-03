DOUBLE DARE LIVE! Announces Host Marc Summers' Farewell Tour At The Smith Center

Following more than three decades at the helm of Double Dare's slime-soaked shenanigans, Charlie Blum Entertainment / CB Entertainment and Red Tail Productions LLC, in partnership with Nickelodeon are happy - and a bit sad - to announce that the show's legendary host, Marc Summers, will be saying goodbye to Double Dare and its live tour at the end of this year, marking the conclusion of thousands of pies, numerous chocolate-covered chickens and of course, tons of slime!

Double Dare Live! will play The Smith Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 20. For tickets and more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com.

Marc Summers summed it up by saying, "Going out on top has always been my goal. I was able to revive the program, both on television and in theaters across the country. 'Double Dare' has been a once in a lifetime experience. For over 30 years, I have had an amazing time entertaining a couple of generations. It's always been important to me to know when to say farewell, and I believe now is that time. But this is not retirement! I have a new show launching on Discovery, a live one many show, a documentary on my life, and a few other tricks up my sleeve!"

"I want to thank my extremely loyal fan base who first discovered me on 'Double Dare,' followed me over to 'What Would You Do?,' and continue to follow me in my career and on social media."

"Double Dare" premiered on Oct. 6, 1986, on Nickelodeon, and ran from 1986-1993, making it the network's longest running game show. Marc Summers served as the show's original host from 1986-1993. Shortly after its debut, "Double Dare" became one of the most popular original daily programs on cable television. The series went into syndication in 1988 and was later revived as "Super Sloppy Double Dare" in 1989. The show also ran on broadcast television as "Family Double Dare" in 1988, followed by new versions on Nick, including "Double Dare 2000." Nickelodeon launched a successful revival of the show in the summer of 2018 to the great acclaim of the original super fans and a whole new generation of kids. All new "Double Dare" episodes will air on Nickelodeon in October and December of this year.

The Double Dare Live! national tour launched with the TV revival and has announced tour dates currently through the end of 2019. Inspired by the iconic TV game show, Double Dare Live! features two teams comprised of selected audience members competing to win prizes by answering brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and ultimately facing the legendary obstacle course.

One of the tour producers Charlie Blum said, "It has been a total joy connecting our live audiences across the country with their TV hero Marc Summers while touring Double Dare Live. His command of the audience and the messiest game show on tour is mind-boggling and he will be sorely missed."





