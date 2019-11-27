DISNEY DANCE UPON A DREAM Starring Mackenzie Ziegler is Coming to Orleans Arena



'Disney Dance Upon a Dream,' Starring Mackenzie Ziegler, Comes to Orleans Arena April 21, 2020. Tickets are on sale now.



WHAT:

The all-new show "Disney Dance Upon a Dream," starring singer, actress and dancer Mackenzie Ziegler, will come to Orleans Arena on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, bringing families a high-energy, musical production.



The show takes the cast on an electrifying journey to find their own beat in a fast-moving world, featuring a soundtrack of Disney's greatest hits remixed and reimagined. The original story unfolds around a present-day heroine, stepping into the magical world of Disney that includes video and music from beloved films, including "Beauty and the Beast," "Moana" and "Cinderella."



For more information about "Disney Dance Upon a Dream," please visit www.DisneyDanceTour.com.



WHEN:

Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.



WHERE:

Orleans Arena

4500 West Tropicana Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89103



TICKETS:

Tickets start at $29 plus fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleansarena.com or www.DisneyDanceTour.com; or in-person at gift shops inside The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast and Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office. A limited amount of Premium VIP seats will be available that include front-of-house seating, a meet and greet and photo opportunity with Mackenzie Ziegler and an exclusive autographed VIP lanyard.





