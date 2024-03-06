DANCING WITH THE STARS Pro Gleb Savchenko to Host Chippendales

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dancing with the Stars professional GLEB SAVCHENKO will trade his ballroom dance shoes for the iconic bowtie and cuffs as the latest celebrity guest host of Chippendales in Las Vegas.

Savchenko's limited engagement with the legendary Chippendales runs for 3 weeks only, from April 25 through May 12, 2024, at the Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. In addition, Gleb will join the world tour cast for six shows only at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, July 18-21, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

“I am so thrilled to be joining the Chippendales in Las Vegas this Spring and in Atlantic City this summer,” says Savchenko. “It's an honor to combine my Vegas debut with one of the most exclusive casts of dancers on the Strip!”

Gleb also plans to give new meaning to “Dirty Dancing”: “As a longtime fan of Patrick Swayze, I'm inspired to perform an interpretation of some of his iconic dance moves - something I know my fans are going to love.”

“Savchenko's smoldering looks, sexy moves, and infectious smile are sure to light up the Chippendales stage,” commented Katerina Tabakhov, Chippendales' Director of Operations. “After watching him on Dancing with the Stars, I'm certain his presence, talent, and artistic input will be a great addition to our show at the Rio.”

Savchenko is the latest celebrity to join the exclusive roster of guest hosts at Chippendales. From “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadanigno to international supermodel Tyson Beckford to everyone's favorite childhood crushes, Ian Ziering and Joey Lawrence, to “Dancing with the Stars” and “America's Next Top Model” champ Nyle DiMarco, every celebrity guest who's ever donned the brand's iconic cuffs and collar has brought his own unique flavor of excitement to sold-out audiences.

Chippendales remains one of the hottest shows in Las Vegas, with more than 8,700 performances during its 22-year-residency at Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. The hottest men on the Strip also recently won the prestigious Best of Las Vegas' Award as “Best Male Revue” for the 11th consecutive year, as well as “Best Bachelorette Party Destination.” Whether looking to celebrate a bachelorette party in Las Vegas, a big birthday bash or just a have wild girls' night out, Chippendales Las Vegas is the Strip's number one spot to let loose and have fun.

Chippendales Performance Schedule at Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas:

Chippendales performs nightly at 8:00 p.m., with additional shows on Friday and Saturday at 10:30 p.m. (dark Monday and Tuesday). GLEB SAVCHENKO's limited engagement runs Thursday, April 25 through May 12, 2024, (Thursday through Sunday performances). Tickets range from $64.68 - $149.95 (+ taxes and fees) and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com or www.Chippendales.com.

Chippendales Performance Schedule at Sound Waves Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City:

Chippendales with special guest GLEB SAVCHENKO will perform at SoundWaves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City for six performances only, July 18 (8pm), July 19 & 20 (7pm and 11 pm) and Sunday, July 21 (3pm). Tickets can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com or www.Chippendales.com.

About GLEB SAVCHENKO:

Gleb's life began in Moscow, but it blossomed in the United States. He has traveled the globe and experienced, first-hand, the undeniable Power of Dance. “I love the medium because it unites the world as much as it makes me feel alive and allows me the thrill and privilege of entertaining fans, old and new,” says Savchenko.

Gleb gives special thanks to his mother and her drive to see him win on the dance floor at a young age (“Deliver or die, Gleb!”). He learned to push his body to its limits and dream big. He's waltzed and Cha-Cha-ed from Hong Kong to Paris, but his heart, family, and future is in America. He's passionate and hungry. He has a hunger to win and devour life. Especially apple pie.

Gleb is best-known for his performances on “Dancing with the Stars” — where he Cha-Cha-ed with celebrity partners like Lisa Vanderpump, Jana Kramer, Erika Jayne, Nikki Glaser, Mel C, Chrishell Stause, Shangela, Mira Sorvino and more. Many compare him to a young Patrick Swayze. He's also been featured in various music videos, commercials and TV shows — “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Swing Into Romance.” Gleb was also a lead dancer in L'Oreal's Paris Shampoo commercial with the fabulous Jennifer Lopez.

A graduate from the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts with a degree in Drama and Theatre and a Masters in Choreography, Gleb's specialty is international Latin dance. With additional training in ballet and contemporary dance, he holds the highest credentials and qualifications to teach in several countries.

Gleb was taught from an early age to work hard and I always strive to achieve his best, on the dance floor and off. Along with his fans, his daughters, Olivia and Zlata, are his world. His mom was always his biggest cheerleader, and now he is their's.

About Chippendales:

Named “the most-wanted men in Vegas!” by ET's, The Insider, Chippendales captures the perfect balance of sex appeal and tasteful teasing, eliciting waves of screams from their excited audience. This high energy, fully choreographed, interactive show features some of the most physically elite men in the world who playfully dance and sing their way into the hearts of birthday girls, bachelorettes and girlfriends who just want to have fun.

In December 2023, for the eleventh consecutive year, Chippendales was named the “Best Male Revue” for the Las Vegas Review Journal's prestigious “Best of Las Vegas Awards.” Annually, the Men of Chippendales will be seen by almost two million people worldwide.

The cast, a very exclusive fraternity of only 20 members, is split across two productions – one based in Las Vegas at the Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and the other, currently selling out venues around on their world tour. As icons of American Pop Culture, in 2024, the Chippendales are currently celebrating their 45th Anniversary as a brand and 22 years at the Rio. They've been featured on numerous national television shows, including the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “The Golden Bachelor,” “The Sherri Shepherd Show,” “Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen,” the Emmy Award-winning CBS series, “The Amazing Race,” “The Today Show,” “The Talk,” “Vanderpump Rules,” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (giving Lisa Vanderpump a night she will never forget).

Previous celebrity guest hosts featured in the Las Vegas production include Vinny Guadagnino from “Jersey Shore,” international supermodel Tyson Beckford, “Dancing with the Stars” and “America's Next Top Model” winner Nyle DiMarco, “Beverly Hills 90210” and “Sharknado” star Ian Ziering, and Joey Lawrence, among others.

Chippendales, one of the world's most recognized brand names, is the premier provider of entertainment for women. The Company produces Broadway-style shows worldwide and licenses its intellectual property for select consumer products ranging from apparel and accessories to slot machines and video games.

The company also operates Chippendales.com, an on-line lifestyle and entertainment destination for women. Chippendales was established in 1979 and has headquarters in New York, with offices in Las Vegas and London.