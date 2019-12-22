Criss Angel and Make-A-Wish Present Family With The 'Criss Angel Magic Wand Award' During MINDFREAK

On Dec. 21, following the revolutionary levitation act in Criss Angel MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, world-renowned illusionist Criss Angel presented his eponymous "Magic Wand Award" to the Driscoll family on his stage in front of a sold-out audience. A longtime advocate for children and families affected by pediatric cancer, Criss gave an emotional speech honoring the Driscolls - and his son Johnny Crisstopher, who is currently undergoing treatment for a second time since relapsing with Leukemia.

In 2016, Criss received the first "Magic Wand Award" in recognition of both the time and resources he committed to making wishes come true. Now, every year, he presents the award to a Make-A-Wish volunteer who embodies that same giving spirit.

"I'm so honored to present the 'Criss Angel Magic Wand Award' to such a strong and brave family, who know the devastation and pain of pediatric cancer all too well. My life's mission is to raise awareness and provide funds for research, treatment and ultimately a cure; No family should have to suffer from this terrible disease."

For more than a decade, Criss Angel has supported Make-A-Wish, an organization committed to creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Criss has granted the wishes of 49 kids from around the globe who traveled to Las Vegas just to meet him. His generosity has also supported the granting of more than 100 wishes for children throughout Southern Nevada.

The Criss Angel MINDFREAK residency performs in the Criss Angel Theater, Wednesday - Sunday at 7 p.m. Criss Angel MINDFREAK was created, directed, and produced by Criss Angel for APWI and is presented by Caesars Entertainment and BASE Entertainment.





