Criss Angel MINDFREAK Celebrated its One-Year Anniversary at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

On Dec. 26, 2019, Criss Angel MINDFREAK® celebrated the one-year anniversary of the of the first immersive visual spectacular at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The 90-minute magic concert includes Angel's revolutionary new levitation, hailed as the greatest illusion of all time by his peers. Following the finale, the sold-out audience was on their feet to applaud Angel and his cast and crew for their noteworthy milestone. After performing in Las Vegas for more than 11 years, January 1, 2020 was Angel's all-time box-office high - beating the record-setting December 30, 2019; the highest-grossing sold-out show and Mindfreak continues to be the top grossing magic show in Vegas!

MINDFREAK'S production is a technological marvel designed to overload the senses and support Angel's visionary magic, featuring more surface area of video than any other production in the world (over half a billion pixels of content, displayed on over 90 surface areas). The state-of-the-art 10.3 high fidelity enveloping hybrid EDM and theatrical surround sound system has over 150 speakers; more moving lights than ANY theatrical show worldwide; more visual effects and pyrotechnics than the biggest pop artist's touring show. This incredible production involves the audience and completely immerses them from the moment they enter the interactive lobby area and throughout the entire performance - including immersive 3D and video mapping.

The Criss Angel MINDFREAK residency performs in the Criss Angel Theater, Wednesday - Sunday at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, please visit CrissAngel.com,Ticketmaster.com/crissangel, the Criss Angel Theater box office or by calling (855) 234-7469. Criss Angel MINDFREAK was created, directed, and produced by Criss Angel for APWI and is presented by Caesars Entertainment and Base Entertainment.





