Criss Angel AMYSTIKA Now Set To Begin March 11 At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Preview performances for CRISS ANGEL AMYSTIKA, the fantastical and mysterious production from co-creators Franco Dragone ("O," Mystère, Celine Dion's A New Day) and Criss Angel (MINDFREAK, RAW, The Supernaturalists), will now begin March 11, 2022, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Originally scheduled to begin performances Dec. 27, 2021, the revolutionary new show blends stunning illusions, one-of-a-kind special effects and jaw-dropping stunts with a euphoric, immersive theater experience.

"We are literally inventing the technology and special effects that are used throughout this show, and that level of creativity can't be rushed," said Angel. "I promise the wait will be worth it as audiences will experience and witness things that have simply never been done before."

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by this delay. We appreciate your patience, support and understanding and look forward to seeing you at AMYSTIKA soon."

Tickets purchased for preview performances in December and January may be refunded at the original point of purchase.

Tickets for performances beginning March 11 start at $69 and can be purchased at CrissAngel.com, planethollywood.com and ticketmaster.com/amystika. Specially priced MINDFREAK-AMYSTIKA two-show tickets are also available.

"I told Criss from the beginning - if we can't change the way the world experiences live entertainment, then we shouldn't even begin," said Dragone. "We're doing what we set out to do and that doesn't always fit the schedule we intended."

CRISS ANGEL AMYSTIKA conjures the fantastical and the mysterious and unleashes a visual feast of hope and triumph -- proving that anything is possible when you believe in your dreams. This euphoric, enigmatic world pushes the boundaries of reality like never before as a real firestorm ignites and engulfs a human body, a tornado rages through the Criss Angel Theater and a blizzard of snow falls so heavy it challenges the audience to see their own hands.