Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Sizzles With Cool Jazz This Weekend

Jimmy Mulidore to debut Coop's Cabaret's new supper club.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Sizzles With Cool Jazz This Weekend

Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will debut its new Supper Club featuring Jazz Great Jimmy Mulidore on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m., including a buffet dinner and show.

Jimmy's impeccable style comes through with sax (alto and soprano), English horn, flute, clarinet, and bassoon. He has played with Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Barbra Streisand, and Dean Martin and toured globally. Jimmy has also uploaded hundreds of videos to YouTube to showcase his performances.

"We are a world-class New York-based jazz group," says Jimmy. "We don't play commercial hits but play for true jazz lovers. We base our music on what our audiences want to hear. I can play different styles of music, and I gauge my audience. We want to make people happy. We don't play for ourselves." Some great artists they play tribute to include Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, and John Coltrane.

The cabaret is located in the original iconic Commercial Deli frequented by The Rat Pack and countless celebrities throughout its heyday. Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will bring a new era of excellence to the local performance venue scene, paying homage to the entertainment capital of the world. Live music will fill Coop's, with every seat a great seat to enjoy the performance of the featured talent. Formerly the Vegas Nevada Rooms, Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will offer Strip quality food and entertainment with lunch and dinner events, all for one low price.

"Coop's Cabaret debuted its lunch and a show and brunch and a show series to great success," says Akasha Svendsen, owner of Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot. "We are thrilled to now open our supper club for date nights and fun evenings out."

Visit www.coopscabaret.com to purchase tickets and view all their upcoming lunch and dinner shows. Coop's Cabaret is located at 953 E. Sahara Ave. in the Historic Commercial Center, where there is always free and easy parking.




Theo Von Announces Third Appearance at Encore Theater Photo
Theo Von Announces Third Appearance at Encore Theater
Due to high demand, stand-up comedian and podcast host Theo Von has added a performance to his summer run of “The Rat Tour” at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Following his venue debut on June 30, 2023 and July 1, 2023 with two sure-to-be sold-out shows, Von will return to the stage for a third show on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Announce New Album & Debut Performance At Encore Theater Photo
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Announce New Album & Debut Performance At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas, July 16
GRAMMY-Award winners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced their eighth album, “Weathervanes,” and new dates for their headlining tour. Isbell and the 400 Unit will make their venue debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a one-night-only performance on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Tickets for this show go on sale to the public on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.
Jason Mraz and Dean Lewis to Perform at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas Photo
Jason Mraz and Dean Lewis to Perform at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas
This April, music sensations Jason Mraz and Dean Lewis will headline Mix 94.1’s Spring Fling concert at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Mraz and Lewis will be joined by local opener, alt-singer and songwriter, Michael Richter.
Feature: Tony Arias Celebrates Over The Top at the Flamingo Library Theater Photo
Feature: Tony Arias Celebrates Over The Top at the Flamingo Library Theater
Big talents will fill the stage with great music when Tony Arias and special guests perform Over The Top at the Flamingo Library Theater at the Clark County Library on Feb. 25.

More Hot Stories For You


Theo Von Announces Third Appearance at Encore TheaterTheo Von Announces Third Appearance at Encore Theater
February 22, 2023

Due to high demand, stand-up comedian and podcast host Theo Von has added a performance to his summer run of “The Rat Tour” at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Following his venue debut on June 30, 2023 and July 1, 2023 with two sure-to-be sold-out shows, Von will return to the stage for a third show on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts (CON)FUSION) March 15Open-Door Playhouse Debuts (CON)FUSION) March 15
February 17, 2023

In the short play (con)fusion, Dan is a good man and Sadie is a lovely lady. Alas, they are both human and have fallen prey to the rituals and routines that eventually befall all those in relationships: they have stopped communicating with each other. They talk at each other, not to each other, repeating the to-do lists that occupy space in their minds. Now the bedroom, a sanctuary for seduction, has become a refuge of rejection between them. The bolt out of bed into the societal roles that entrap them until eventually they end up in the arms of strangers.
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Presents SUPERSTARS LIVE! At Luxor Hotel And Casino, February 15 – May 21AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Presents SUPERSTARS LIVE! At Luxor Hotel And Casino, February 15 – May 21
February 16, 2023

Jordan Conley, stand-up comic and Season 17 contestant of the hit television series America's Got Talent, will join the acclaimed cast of the high-energy, variety-style spectacular America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live at Luxor Hotel and Casino February 15 – May 21.
Award-Winning Guitarist Bokyung Byun Performs at UNLVAward-Winning Guitarist Bokyung Byun Performs at UNLV
February 16, 2023

The UNLV Performing Arts Center welcomes 2021 winner of the Guitar Foundation of America’s International Concert Artist Competition, Korean guitarist Bokyung Byun to the Black Box Theatre at the Alta Ham Fine Arts building on Friday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m.  
BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For Smith Center 2023-24 SeasonBEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For Smith Center 2023-24 Season
February 14, 2023

The Smith Center has announced its 2023-24 season of show as part of the Broadway Las Vegas Series. The season will kick off with Beetlejuice in August 2023. Check out the full lineup here!
share