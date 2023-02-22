Coop's Cabaret And Hot Spot Sizzles With Cool Jazz This Weekend

Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will debut its new Supper Club featuring Jazz Great Jimmy Mulidore on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m., including a buffet dinner and show.

Jimmy's impeccable style comes through with sax (alto and soprano), English horn, flute, clarinet, and bassoon. He has played with Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Barbra Streisand, and Dean Martin and toured globally. Jimmy has also uploaded hundreds of videos to YouTube to showcase his performances.

"We are a world-class New York-based jazz group," says Jimmy. "We don't play commercial hits but play for true jazz lovers. We base our music on what our audiences want to hear. I can play different styles of music, and I gauge my audience. We want to make people happy. We don't play for ourselves." Some great artists they play tribute to include Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, and John Coltrane.

The cabaret is located in the original iconic Commercial Deli frequented by The Rat Pack and countless celebrities throughout its heyday. Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will bring a new era of excellence to the local performance venue scene, paying homage to the entertainment capital of the world. Live music will fill Coop's, with every seat a great seat to enjoy the performance of the featured talent. Formerly the Vegas Nevada Rooms, Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will offer Strip quality food and entertainment with lunch and dinner events, all for one low price.

"Coop's Cabaret debuted its lunch and a show and brunch and a show series to great success," says Akasha Svendsen, owner of Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot. "We are thrilled to now open our supper club for date nights and fun evenings out."

Visit www.coopscabaret.com to purchase tickets and view all their upcoming lunch and dinner shows. Coop's Cabaret is located at 953 E. Sahara Ave. in the Historic Commercial Center, where there is always free and easy parking.