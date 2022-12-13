Comedians Nate Bargatze & Taylor Tomlinson Announce Additional Performances At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas
Due to high demand, beloved comedians Nate Bargatze and Taylor Tomlinson have announced additional dates for February 2023 following their already-sold-out scheduled appearances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets for their new show dates will go on sale to the public this Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST.
Wynn Las Vegas resident headliner Nate Bargatze has added a third performance of his Be Funny Tour to his return to Encore Theater with an additional Big Game Weekend show on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. Bargatze's performance on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 is sold out, and limited tickets remain for the performance on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Known for her witty and relatable comedic style, Taylor Tomlinson has added a second performance to her return to Wynn Las Vegas for her Taylor Tomlinson: The Have It All Tour. Tomlinson's additional show will take place Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. Her 8 p.m. performance that evening is sold out.
Ticket Information
-
Newly-Added Nate Bargatze Performance:
Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:30 p.m.
-
Newly-Added Taylor Tomlinson Performance:
Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:30 p.m.
-
Public On-Sale: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST
-
Price: Tickets starting at $39.95 plus applicable fees
-
Point Of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com
For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.
