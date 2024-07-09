Comedian Theo Von to Present Two Additional Shows At Resorts World Theatre In Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



World-renowned stand-up comedian and podcast host, Theo Von, announced today his return to the Resorts World Theatre stage inside Resorts World Las Vegas for two additional shows over Labor Day Weekend 2024. Following his highly successful comeback to the venue over Independence Day Weekend 2024, Von continues to be celebrated for his insightful and engaging comedy style, which resonates with fans and leaves them wanting more. Von has responded to fan demand with the extension of his popular tour Return of the Rat on Friday, August 30, 2024, and Saturday, August 31, 2024; both shows at 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public this Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com.

Fans from all over, including Von's home state of Louisiana, can expect a weekend full of laughter and fun in Las Vegas as Von presents back-to-back shows ahead of the highly-anticipated Louisiana State University (LSU) versus the University of Southern California (USC) showdown at Allegiant Stadium that Sunday, September 1, 2024.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

For tickets or more information, visit rwlasvegas/entertainment and Theovon.com/tour.

ABOUT THEO VON

THEO VON grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there.

He can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING.

Theo's new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and is now streaming on Netflix.

In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, and another country. He's currently on the road with his RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR.

If you want to know how Theo is doing he is probably doing the best he can; which varies.

He currently resides in Nashville and Los Angeles. Gang.

Comments