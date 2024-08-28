Comedian Sheng Wang Will Make Venue Debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with One-Night-Only Stand-Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian, actor, and writer, Sheng Wang, has announced his venue debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Wang will take over the stage at the intimate venue for a one-night-only stand-up performance on Saturday, October 5, 2024, showcasing new material for his fans. Tickets for this show go on sale to the public this Friday, August 30, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT.



Originally from Houston, Texas, Wang’s first Netflix special, Sweet & Juicy, was released in September 2022 and produced and directed by fellow Encore Theater headliner, Ali Wong. Wang was a featured stand-up on HBO’s “2 Dope Queens” special and has also written for ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat.” Wang currently resides in Los Angeles and in his time off he enjoys exploring botanical gardens and discovering new ways to snack.



Ticket information:

Performance Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024; show time at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, August 30, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Tickets starting at $59.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

For tickets or more information on this performance, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

