Comedian Russell Peters Will Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cherished comedian and long-time headliner at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, Russell Peters, will make his highly-anticipated return to the stage with his RELAX* World Tour in Summer 2025. Known for bringing fans decades of laughs, the Las Vegas resident will return to the intimate venue on Saturday, June 28, 2025, for one night only. Tickets for this show go on sale to the public this Friday, October 4, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT.



Since taking the stage at 19 years old, Peters has wowed fans and set attendance records at venues worldwide, even breaking the UK attendance record for the highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show. In 2013, Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special with Russell Peters: Notorious. Peters was recently named one of Rolling Stone’s “50 Best Comics of All Time” and has been awarded the Gemini, Peabody, Emmy, and Canadian Screen Awards for his hosting, producing, and acting talents.

Ticket information:

Performance Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025; show time at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, October 4, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT

Price: Tickets starting at $59.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Lately, Peters has dedicated his time to several projects including his podcast, Culturally Cancelled with Russell Peters, while developing a TV series based on his childhood in Canada. Peters is now eager to bring laughs and to make his highly-anticipated return to the mic at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in Summer 2025.

For tickets or more information on this performance, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Comments