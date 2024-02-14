Comedian Noel Miller Brings 'New Supply' Tour to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Touring comedian, director, podcaster, and digital megastar, Noel Miller, will make his one-night-only debut performance at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, as part of his New Supply Tour. Tickets are available for purchase now on AXS.com.

New Supply will showcase Miller’s dark-wit humor on The Theater stage with an observational eye on how humans handle life, death, the intertwining of technology, and how it has intercepted our brains. “After hitting the road in 2023, I found myself on many tour buses and planes thinking about life, death and what we’re really living for… the road really makes you think,” said Miller. “I’m excited to bring my new thoughts to life in a city near you this year!”

Miller’s talent is unmatched and only just getting started. Beyond comedy, Miller is the co-founder of TMG Studios, which boasts over 200M+ views/listens across the network and six shows within their orbit. Miller’s creativity and brilliant mind are showcased in every facet of his career - including filmmaking, directing, and creative producing. His portfolio includes music videos with over 21 million views, a new talk show, Hot Laps, a dark comedy short film, Suki, plus set design and creative production at TMG Studios.

For more information on this show or news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.