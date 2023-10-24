Comedian Nate Bargatze Brings The Be Funny Tour To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With Three-Night Engagement

Today, widely-beloved comedian, Nate Bargatze, announced his return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a three-night engagement as part of his continued 2023-2024 The Be Funny Tour. Praised for his clean and family-friendly stand-up, Bargatze is set to deliver six unforgettable performances throughout his awaited return to Encore Theater beginning Wednesday, March 20, 2024 with back-to-back performances at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and on Friday, March 22, 2024, and Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tickets for all performances will go on sale to the public this Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com and natebargatze.com.

Hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up,” by The Atlantic Magazine and a “Rising Star,” by CBS Morning, 2021 GRAMMY-nominated comedian, podcaster, director, and producer Nate Bargatze is selling out shows around the world. The demand for Bargatze's talent is undeniable, with continuous sold-out runs at Encore Theater, including four sold-out shows scheduled for Nov. 10 - 11, 2023. Prior to his November run, Bargatze will make his debut appearance hosting Saturday Night Live on Oct. 28, 2023 on NBC/Peacock.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

Price: Tickets starting at $49.95 plus applicable fees

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com and natebargatze.com

Bargatze's comedy has long been celebrated for being both clean and relatable, evident in his continuous record-breaking ticket sales across the country and ongoing critical acclaim. Bargatze was featured as one of Esquire's “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015 and as #1 on Vulture's ‘50 Comedians You Should Know' in 2015. Delivering all-new material, guests can continue to experience Bargatze's crowd-pleasing comedy and signature style at the intimate Encore Theater.

For more information on Nate Bargatze's performance visit WynnLasVegas.com.

An Old Hickory, Tennessee native, Bargatze followed in the showbiz footsteps of his father, a former clown turned world class magician, whose influence is seen on his's 2015 debut Comedy Central special, Full Time Magic and his debut album, Yelled at By a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

Bargatze's half-hour Netflix Special The Standups, premiered in 2017 and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his critically acclaimed second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. On January 31st, Nate released his latest and third one-hour special, Nate Bargatze: Hello World, on Amazon Prime which now holds the record as Amazon's most-streamed original comedy special in its first 28 days of viewership.

On April 15th 2023, Bargatze broke the attendance record at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with 19,365 tickets sold. This month, he also broke the record for tickets sold at The Delta Center in Salt Lake City with 32,638 fans attending – the highest amount ever sold by a comedian at the venue.

He was also recently signed to Universal Music Group Nashville as their flagship comedian under their new Capitol Comedy label.

He was a recurring guest on @midnight and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean-Cut Comedy Tour, and has performed live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He has performed at SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.

For more information and tickets go-to: https://natebargatze.com/.