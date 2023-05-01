Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Matteo Lane Announces Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas With THE AL DENTE TOUR, July 29

Lane will bring his celebrated comedic style to the stage for one-night-only on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

May. 01, 2023  
This summer, comedian Matteo Lane will make his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with "The Al Dente" Tour. Lane will bring his celebrated comedic style to the stage for one-night-only on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this performance will go on sale to the public this Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on Ticketmaster.com.

Now based in New York, Lane previously lived in Italy, where he worked as an oil painter and opera singer before launching his comedy career. His stand-up special "The Comedy Lineup" can be seen on Netflix, and Lane can also be seen on Comedy Central's "Adam Devine's House Party," "This Week At The Comedy Cellar," "The Comedy Jam," and HBO's "Crashing."

Named one of Variety's "Top Ten Comics to Watch," Lane has performed to sold-out crowds across the world, performing alongside comedy greats such as Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj, and others. This performance will provide fans with a rare opportunity to experience Lane up-close-and-personal.

For more information on this show and other 2023 performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

Matteo Lane is a New York-based comedian whose stand-up special can be seen on Netflix's THE COMEDY LINEUP. He has performed stand-up on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert, LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, Comedy Central's ADAM DEVINE'S HOUSE PARTY, THIS WEEK AT THE COMEDY CELLAR and THE COMEDY JAM, as well as HBO's CRASHING. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer before starting his comedy career.




