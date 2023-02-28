Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Hannah Berner Will Debut at Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas in May

The performance is on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Feb. 28, 2023  
Stand-up comedian and podcast host, Hannah Berner, has announced her debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a one-night-only show on Friday, May 26, 2023. Breaking into the comedy scene after directing, editing, and acting in videos on Instagram and writing viral tweets, this show will offer fans a chance to see the rising star onstage in an intimate setting. Tickets for this show go on sale to the public on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Ticket Information

  • Performance Date: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8 p.m.

  • Public On-Sale: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

  • Starting Ticket Price: Tickets starting at $39.95

  • Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com


Recently named one of Just For Laughs "New Faces of Comedy," Berner currently performs stand-up across New York City, as well as clubs and theaters all over the U.S. With two podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berning in Hell, she has generated over 20 million downloads and 1.4 million followers across her social media platforms, delivering endless laughs for everyone that comes across her page. Berner is also an advocate for mental health, animals, and napping.

For tickets or more information on this show at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.




