Comedian Don Barnhart to Bring Nightly Laughter To Las Vegas with Reopening of Jokesters Comedy Club

Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart is set to reopen Jokesters Comedy Club beginning May 19th at Alexis Park All Suite Resort with nightly shows at 8pm.

Located across from The Virgin Hotel and just a few blocks off the Las Vegas Strip, The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park have become the 'go to' place for classic Las Vegas entertainment. Jokesters Comedy Club will join the line up of already successful shows including All Shook Up, All Motown, BurlesqQ, Late Night Magic and Big Little Variety Show.

"Classic Vegas entertainment has for more than a half-century included stand-up comedy and returning Don Barnhart's Jokesters to the lineup in the Modern Showrooms rounds out our amazing genres of live-stage shows", said Pete Housley of Admit VIP.

Prior to the pandemic shutdown, Jokesters Comedy Club was named "Best of Las Vegas" and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman proclaimed it Jokesters Day in the entertainment capital of the world congratulating Barnhart and their 1000th show. Goodman added, "Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000 shows and beyond."

Jokesters Comedy Club features some of the most hysterical, national touring comedians along with a rotating cast of resident headliners along with some of the best local talent in Las Vegas.

Kicking off the opening month of laughter, Don Barnhart will serve as the resident headliner. "I'm thrilled to be performing every week in Las Vegas. It's a dream come true!", said Barnhart in a recent interview.

Critics have stated, "Don Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering well-written topical material with an improvisation flair that's not to be missed. Don pushes the boundaries of "Cancel Culture" using common sense without being overtly offensive. He's a refreshing voice in comedy with the cleaver, witty insights of George Carlin and the facial expressions of Jim Carey.

When asked about the recent events of Chris Rock, Will Smith and Dave Chappelle Barnhart replied, "Great comedy can sometimes offend, especially to those that may be too close to the target of ridicule or whose sensitivities are already on high alert. Audiences must use a suspension of disbelief to enjoy themselves as opposed to going to a 'comedy show' looking for a cause to defend." The comedian joked, "If you're easily offended or have an agenda, you're kinda missing the point and should probably stay home."

Check out this clip from Don Barnhart: Don Barnhart's Dry Bar Comedy Special

Showtimes for Jokesters Comedy Club are nightly at 8pm and general admission tickets being at 34.95 with VIP and Front row options available. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit their website at www.ModernVegas.com or call their 24 Ticket Hotline at 702-483-8056.