Comedian Adam Ray Set For Venue Debut At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Comedian and actor Adam Ray has officially announced his venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with a one-night-only performance of Adam Ray is Dr. Phil LIVE. Taking the comedy world by storm, Ray's live show will take over The Theater stage on Saturday, January 11, 2025, for a night of sure-to-be unforgettable laughs. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, September 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

Ray has gained notoriety for his appearances on Curb, The Barbie Movie, MadTV, Hacks, Pam & Tommy, and The Heat. Taking the internet by storm with over 10 million views online, Ray has tapped into a comedically brilliant live show with a late-night feel and a must-catch experience. With his own stand-up and freestyle jokes, as well as celebrity guests, surprise characters, and more, Adam Ray is Dr. Phil LIVE is a one-of-a-kind performance. Past guests include comedians Bill Burr, Adam Devine, Bobby Lee, Whitney Cummings, Andrew Santino, Matt Rife, Brad Williams, and Anders Holm.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this can't-miss show or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

