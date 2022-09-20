Colte Julian Launches Into The Space With The Las Vegas Premiere Of Elton John Tribute WONDERFUL CRAZY NIGHT!

Colte Julian launches into The Space LV with the Las Vegas Premiere of WONDERFUL CRAZY NIGHT! The New Elton Tribute Concert. This electrifying tribute concert will run for one performance only-Friday, October 7 at 8pm-at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Ct, Las Vegas.

Tickets, priced $25-40 for in-person and $10 for streaming tickets, are on sale now on The Space website www.thespacelv.com.

Hop aboard the rocket to Colte Julian's electrifying tribute to the great Sir Elton John featuring a live band, colorful costumes, and Elton's greatest hits including Rocket Man, Bennie and the Jets, Tiny Dancer, Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Pinball Wizard, Crocodile Rock, Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me, Your Song, and more!

For over 5 years, Colte Julian performed the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet in multiple productions including the Broadway National Tour, the Apollo in Chicago, and in Las Vegas.

The incredibly electric four-piece band tackles the beautiful ballads, memorable melodies, and intricate piano riffs with exacting precision. Colte Julian will be joined on stage by: guitarist Glenn McCallum from the Vegas hits Rock of Ages, Blue Man Group, and the Aussie hit Down Under; bassist Nick Schmitt from the jazz-infused hip hop group The Lique, Bobby Yang & his Unrivaled Players, and the swanky supper clubs Delilah, and The Mayfair; and drummer David Vincola from Million Dollar Quartet, Rock of Ages, Heartbreak Hotel, and leads the spectacular DV8 Big Band.

The Space is located at 3460 Cavaretta Ct., Las Vegas, NV 89103

Colte Julian is an accomplished pianist, vocalist, conductor, and music director currently performing regularly at the world famous Don't Tell Mama Piano Bar in downtown Las Vegas as well as the swinging jazz trios The Sidecars and The Old Fashions at The Underground at The Mob Museum. For more than 5 years he performed the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet in multiple productions including the Broadway National Tour, the Apollo in Chicago, and at Harrah's Las Vegas. Previously from Chicago, he was nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for his performance as Curly in Oklahoma! Other Las Vegas credits include The Mayfair Supper Club, Elvis Presley's Heartbreak Hotel in Concert, multiple performances with Monday's Dark, and corporate engagements. He is an adjunct instructor in the theatre department at UNLV and holds a BA in Music from Oklahoma State University and Master of Music in Musical Theatre from Arizona State University.

For more information about Wonderful Crazy Night! visit www.wonderfulcrazyshow.com