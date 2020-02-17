Cirque du Soleil Aerial Performer Falls During The Beatles LOVE Show

The Independent has reported that a Cirque du Soleil show was brought to a halt over the weekend after an aerial performer suffered a fall.

Read the full story HERE.

The incident occurred during a performance of The Beatles LOVE show.

A representative for the show commented:

"As a precautionary measure and in accordance with our emergency response protocols, the show stopped to allow the emergency team to safely bring the artist backstage where he was immediately taken in good care by the show's medical team,"





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You