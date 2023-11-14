Cirque Du Soleil Shares Holiday Joy With Early Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals, Beginning Nov. 14

To kick-off the season of savings, world-renowned entertainment group Cirque du Soleil is offering the best deals of the year.

Nov. 14, 2023

To kick-off the season of savings, world-renowned entertainment group Cirque du Soleil is offering the best deals of the year on the six larger-than-life productions in Las Vegas.

A limited offer too great to wait, showgoers can enjoy unbeatable savings of up to 50% off select performances of Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage Hotel & Casino and Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Showgoers can also save up to 25% off Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and “O” at Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Specially priced tickets are available for purchase starting Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Tuesday, Nov. 28. The offer is valid for select 2023 and 2024 performances and is subject to availability. For more information and show availability, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/campaign/black-friday.

Since making its Las Vegas debut in 1993, Cirque du Soleil has continued to push the boundaries of what is possible and solidified its legacy with six resident productions. With acrobatic stunts, whimsical costumes and unprecedented stagecraft, each production gives a new meaning to live entertainment and continues to astonish and captivate audiences nightly across The Strip.

  • Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

Mystère is the original must-see Cirque du Soleil production that fuses high-energy acrobatics with evocative choreography all set to the thunderous rhythms of the Taïko drums. As the longest running Cirque du Soleil production, Mystère provides the ultimate discovery that life itself is a mystery. Mystère is a one-of-a-kind production that promises to astound audiences like never before and is offered exclusively at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino. Tickets will be available for purchase in the upcoming weeks.

  • “O” at Bellagio Resort & Casino

Inspired by infinity and the elegance of water, “O” combines incredible acrobatics and artistic swimming to create an experience like no other. The breathtaking spectacular weaves an aquatic tapestry of artistry, surrealism and theatrical romance in the hallmark production offered exclusively at Bellagio Resort & Casino. "O" delivers a must-see experience in Las Vegas with its spectacular acrobats and artistic swimmers, including Olympians who perform 60-foot-high dives into a 1.5-million-gallon pool.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “A virtual parade of ‘wow' moments,” Michael Jackson ONE is an electrifying combination of thrilling acrobatic stunts, heart-pumping choreography and visual effects. The hit show is inspired by the King of Pop and features his acclaimed music in a riveting, state-of-the-art surround-sound theater. Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil performs exclusively at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. 

  • KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Live at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, KÀ by Cirque du Soleil redefines storytelling with its heroic journey of love and conflict set within a dynamic theater that transforms the stage into an entire empire. The epic production takes adventure to an all-new level as world-class performers enthrall audiences with gravity-defying battle scenes and combat acrobatics punctuated by immersive technology.

  • The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage Hotel & Casino

Located at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, LOVE by Cirque du Soleil celebrates the musical legacy of The Beatles through enhanced versions of timeless, original recordings, dazzling acrobatics and high-energy choreography. The world-renowned show brings a burst of color to the Las Vegas Strip and is set to a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning soundtrack coupled with extraordinary sound and visuals.

  • Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & Casino

Mad Apple is a delicious Cirque du Soleil cocktail of New York-inspired acrobatics, music, dance, magic and comedy. Celebrating the city that never sleeps, Mad Apple transports audiences to New York's wildest night out and rewrites the script on Las Vegas entertainment with a dynamic range of talent all set to the backdrop of the Big Apple.




