Celebrate The Season and Ring In The New Year with Festive Holiday Dining at Miracle Mile Shops

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on New Year's Eve from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can savor this holiday season with delectable Christmas and New Year's Eve dining specials at select restaurants.

Christmas specials include:

Flights

Known for their flavorful food served tapas style, Flights Restaurant offers a generous Christmas Day dinner spread featuring a variety of holiday classics at just $49 per person. Starters include corn tostadas, Caesar salad, dips and pita. For the entrée, guests are served turkey, ham with honey Dijon glaze, sweet Hawaiian rolls, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, meatballs with lingonberries, asparagus and horseradish. To end on a sweet note, pumpkin and apple pie are served for dessert.

Pampas Las Vegas

Cherish the holiday season with Pampas' reimagined Holiday Rodizio, featuring unlimited servings of charcuterie, salads, holiday sides and a parade of meat carved tableside! This season's delicious dishes include sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, Brazilian succotash, apple sausage stuffing, cranberry-orange relish, roast turkey, pumpkin and apple pie. Pampas' holiday lunch is available from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. for $30 for adults and $15 for children, ages 6 - 12, and the holiday dinner is available from 4 - 9 p.m. for $45 for adults and $27 for children, ages 6 - 12.

Guests can celebrate Christmas to-go with Pampas' ready-to-serve holiday box for six, including a choice of turkey, ham or picanha as well as green beans, mashed potatoes, Caesar salad, cheese bread and apple pie for $120. To satisfy one, guests can purchase a to-go holiday plate which includes a choice of turkey, ham or picanha as well as green beans, smoked gouda macaroni and cheese fritters, cheese bread and fried apple pie at just $12.99. Guests looking to savor the most wonderful time of the year Vegas-style can add a bottle of wine or sangria for just $15 more.

New Year's specials include:

Pampas Las Vegas

Guests can ring in the new year Pampas' way with a reimagined Holiday Rodizio starting at $119 per person, featuring unlimited fried shrimp, lobster tail, one hour of unlimited beer, wine or well drinks with accompanying dessert and a champagne toast from 4 p.m. - 12 a.m. Additionally, guests can enjoy steak and shrimp Rodizio for $79 per person, or commemorate with steak and shrimp Rodizio and one hour of unlimited draft beer or house wine for $99 per person.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill

PBR Rock Bar & Grill invites guests to countdown to the new year with a generous five-course meal and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. To start, guests can choose between clam chowder or lobster bisque followed by a Caesar salad with chopped romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons, or a wedge salad with ice burg lettuce, diced tomatoes, bacon crumbles, blue cheese crumbles and dressing. For the third course, guests can savor grilled shrimp bruschetta with boursin cheese, blackened shrimp, grilled asparagus and charred tomatoes on toasted baguette, or crab cakes served with baby arugula. PBR will serve a 6 oz. filet and a 4 oz. lobster tail alongside garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and herb butter as the main entrée, and end on a sweet note with creme brulee or lava cake.

For information regarding Miracle Mile Shops health and safety protocol, as well as a full list of open stores and restaurants, visit miraclemileshopslv.com.