Carrie Underwood Continues with Another Sold-Out Run of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre

Carrie Underwood has completed yet another sold-out run of her critically-acclaimed smash, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency with an additional five sold-out shows at Resorts World Las Vegas in September, which debuted in December 2021.

The 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner and 3-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, who is nominated for CMA’s Entertainer of the Year for the 6th time and recently released Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), will return to Vegas for the ongoing residency in November and December, and recently announced 2024 dates at Resorts World Theatre.

Photo Credit: Jeff Johnson