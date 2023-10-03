Carrie Underwood Continues with Another Sold-Out Run of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre

Underwood will return to Vegas for the ongoing residency in November and December, and recently announced 2024 dates at Resorts World Theatre.
Carrie Underwood has completed yet another sold-out run of her critically-acclaimed smash, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency with an additional five sold-out shows at Resorts World Las Vegas in September, which debuted in December 2021.
The 8-time GRAMMY® Award winner and 3-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, who is nominated for CMA’s Entertainer of the Year for the 6th time and recently released Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), will return to Vegas for the ongoing residency in November and December, and recently announced 2024 dates at Resorts World Theatre.
Photo Credit: Jeff Johnson
