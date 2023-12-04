Bret Michaels to Bring His 'Parti-Gras' Birthday Concert to The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Multi-platinum music icon, reality TV superstar, creative entrepreneur, and dedicated philanthropist, Bret Michaels, will bring his record-breaking “Parti-Gras” Tour and birthday concert to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, for one night only on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 8 p.m. Michaels will be joined by his good friend and special guest, Edwin McCain. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

After last year's massive stadium tour with his band Poison, Michaels is bringing his biggest hits and legendary energy to The Theater stage with iconic smash hits including “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin' But A Good Time,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” his crowd-favorite cover of “Your Mama Don't Dance,” and many more.

“This will be Bret's first performance back in Las Vegas since his epic stadium show in 2022,” said Chris Hammond, Vice President, Talent, AEG Presents Las Vegas. “There's no better way to celebrate his return than to throw a hit-filled birthday bash like only Bret can here at The Theater.”

“I'm beyond honored and fired up to throw my Parti-Gras Birthday Concert & Bash at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas,” said Bret Michaels. “I have not performed in Las Vegas since the Stadium Tour show, and the fans are always insanely great. We 1000% plan on throwing a full-on party with all-killer hits/no filler, plus food, drinks & gaming all in my true Nothing But A Good Time style, from the poolside to the stage. Along with my good friend Edwin McCain joining me on the Parti-Gras Mardi-Gras tour, I'll see you all Saturday, March 16 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.”

While the performance is a must-watch, there will also be property-wide activations leading up to Michaels' show. Activations include:

Mohegan Casino Las Vegas will give away a custom Bret Michaels Blackjack Felt, signed by Bret Michaels, following the show on March 16, 2024. All Momentum Members will receive one free drawing entry. Everyone is welcome to sign up for free at the Cashiers Cage.

Fans 21 years of age or older can enjoy the Bret Michaels Pick Your Poison drink specials property-wide in celebration of Michaels' birthday, including:

Casa Calavera's Roses' Thorn

Featuring blanco tequila, Pama liquor, pomegranate, lime, orange, and cinnamon nectar

The Bar at Commons Club's Bret Michaels' Cuba Libre

Featuring Ron Zacapa 23-Year Centenario Rum

Kassi Beach House's The Bret Michaels Kassi

Featuring lime, watermelon, Calabrian chili; “pick your poison:” tequila, vodka, gin or rum

One Steakhouse's Fallen Angel

Featuring Angel's Envy bourbon, Amaro Montenegro, Luxardo Cherry Morlacco, orange bitters, and an absinthe rinse

Michaels is well-known for his record-breaking hit TV shows, Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, Life As I Know It with Bret Michaels, and Travel Channel's Bret Michaels' Rock My RV. He's a Celebrity Apprentice winner, was voted NBC Apprentice fan favorite, and was the only winner to launch a hugely successful product from the show, Bret's Blend Trop-A-Rocka Diet Snapple Tea which became an instant hit and remains one of Snapple's best-selling flavors to-date.

With his conglomerate Michaels Entertainment Group Inc, Michaels oversees all other business endeavors, such as the Bret Michaels Suite at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, a line of signature guitars, and his Pets Rock Collection with PetSmart to name a few.

From raising awareness for Type 1 Diabetes, which he has lived with his entire life, to supporting the military as the son of a veteran, Michaels puts as much passion into his lifelong charitable outreaches as he does his music, garnering him the title of Humanitarian of the Year two years in a row from the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

For more information on Michaels, visit www.BretMichaels.com. You can also find him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

About Bret Michaels

Global Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Humanitarian of the Year, Bret Michaels, has over 100 million records, digital and streams sold worldwide, is a reality TV superstar with some of the highest-rated reality shows in history as well as a lifelong type 1 diabetic. Having had a career that has spanned over 30 years he has built his brand piece by piece and retaining ownership and control of his own personal brand has solidified Bret as a successful entrepreneur and in the words of former Viacom CEO Judy McGrath made him a 'cultural touchdown'.

Bret has produced and starred in record-breaking hit TV shows, (Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, Life as I Know It with Bret Michaels, and Travel Channel's Bret Michaels Rock My RV ), is a Celebrity Apprentice winner, and was voted NBC Apprentice fan favorite. To date, Bret is the only Celebrity Apprentice winner to launch a product from the show to the public. Bret's Blend Trop-A-Rocka Diet Snapple Tea became an instant hit with the public and has remained one of Snapple's best-selling flavors to date.

Bret's conglomerate Michaels Entertainment Group Inc. also oversees the entrepreneur's other business endeavors, such as his Bret Michaels Suite at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya, a line of signature guitars, his Pets Rock Collection with partners PetSmart, and his highly successful marketing campaigns with the likes of Nissan, Free Credit Score, Overstock and Hard Rock International.

The global entrepreneur is also highly recognized as a “Rockstar of Real Estate.” His personally designed Hard Rock Hotels suite is the largest in the famous hotel chain's properties and his own real estate spans multiple properties, residential & commercial developments, and homes around the globe and the highly demanded, recent “Behind the Music” episode featuring Bret is currently streaming on Paramount Plus and features tales from the street-level underdog with an UNBROKEN fighting spirit who fought his way from playing in his Pennsylvania garage to continuing to sell out stadiums and arenas around the world.

Michaels has also created exclusive video-on-demand content such as “The Big Read,” “Videos, Songs & Stories” and the highly purchased download “Classic Acoustic Songs & Stories” which all provide a deeper intimate look and listen given directly by Michaels. From raising awareness for the disease, he has lived with his entire life (Type 1 Diabetes) to supporting the military as the son of a veteran, Bret, puts as much passion in his charitable outreaches as he does his music, garnering him the title of Humanitarian of the Year two years in a row.

He has inspired millions to support charities he champions such as pet adoptions and childhood cancer. His admiration and support of the military is rooted heavily in his family of former Marines, Army Rangers, and Navy Seamen.

He has been recognized for his contributions on numerous occasions including being selected for the American Diabetes Association's Chair Citation Award and Ambassador for World College Radio (following Coldplay and the Lumineers) where he demonstrated his legendary philanthropy once again by being the only Ambassador to personally match the organization's financial grant out of his own pocket to keep much-needed college radio stations on the air throughout the pandemic.

Photo Courtesy of AEG Presents / Bret Michaels