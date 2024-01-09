Brass Transit, The Musical Legacy of Chicago Comes to Las Vegas in March

Brass Transit, The Musical Legacy of Chicago, will bring their dynamic, crowd-pleasing, studio-tight powerhouse, to the stage inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Tickets for Brass Transit, starting at $25 plus taxes and fees, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Click Here or ticketmaster.com.



Formed in 2008, Brass Transit built its accomplished, award- winning roster with the intent on paying tribute to the decades-long, multiplatinum songbook of Chicago. Since 2008, Brass Transit has toured North America steadily, dazzling audiences with flawless performances and spectacular attention to detail. Expect to enjoy hits like, “Saturday In The Park,” “25 or 6 To 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” and “You’re The Inspiration.”



Doors to the M Pavilion will open at 7 p.m. and showtime will be 8 p.m. on March 9, 2024, for Brass Transit. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino events and promotions and to purchase tickets, please visit themresort.com.