Brass Transit, The Musical Legacy of Chicago Comes to Las Vegas in March

The performance is on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London Photo 1 World's First Immersive Elvis AI Show to Open in London
Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18 Photo 2 Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Las Vegas Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Las Vegas Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Kygo & Chainsmokers to Headline Sports Illustrated Party in Vegas on Super Bowl Weekend Photo 4 Kygo & Chainsmokers to Headline Sports Illustrated Party in Vegas

Brass Transit, The Musical Legacy of Chicago Comes to Las Vegas in March

Brass Transit, The Musical Legacy of Chicago, will bring their dynamic, crowd-pleasing, studio-tight powerhouse, to the stage inside the M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Tickets for Brass Transit, starting at $25 plus taxes and fees, are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting Click Here or ticketmaster.com

Formed in 2008, Brass Transit built its accomplished, award- winning roster with the intent on paying tribute to the decades-long, multiplatinum songbook of Chicago. Since 2008, Brass Transit has toured North America steadily, dazzling audiences with flawless performances and spectacular attention to detail. Expect to enjoy hits like, “Saturday In The Park,” “25 or 6 To 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” and “You’re The Inspiration.”

Doors to the M Pavilion will open at 7 p.m. and showtime will be 8 p.m. on March 9, 2024, for Brass Transit. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino events and promotions and to purchase tickets, please visit themresort.com.




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
The World Famous Comedy Cellar Announces January 2024 Lineup At Rio All-Suite Hotel & Photo
The World Famous Comedy Cellar Announces January 2024 Lineup At Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the January 2024 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

2
Broadway Classics, Jazz, Black History Month Programing And More Announced At The Smith Ce Photo
Broadway Classics, Jazz, Black History Month Programing And More Announced At The Smith Center, January – March 2024

Upcoming Shows at The Smith Center featuring Broadway classics, jazz masters, and Black History Month headliners. Tickets on sale now at TheSmithCenter.com.

3
Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18 Photo
Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18

Play Social Inc. has announced that Play Playground, the first of its kind fantastical immersive Playground, will open at Luxor Hotel and Casino, Jan. 18, 2024. The 15,000 square-foot interactive Playground features more than 20 larger-than-life nostalgic games that require zero skill but a whole lot of soul, two bars, VIP mezzanines and private event spaces.

4
Feature: Get Immersed in Digital Art at Arte Museum on The Las Vegas Strip Photo
Feature: Get Immersed in Digital Art at Arte Museum on The Las Vegas Strip

The holidays are over, including the biggest party on New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip. But the fun is still ongoing with the continuation of the immersive digital art venue, Arte Museum. Korean digital design company d’strict launched the social media photo and video experience in the new venue 63 on the Las Vegas Strip, open through Jan. 31.

More Hot Stories For You

The World Famous Comedy Cellar Announces January 2024 Lineup At Rio All-Suite Hotel & CasinoThe World Famous Comedy Cellar Announces January 2024 Lineup At Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino
Broadway Classics, Jazz, Black History Month Programing And More Announced At The Smith Center, January – March 2024Broadway Classics, Jazz, Black History Month Programing And More Announced At The Smith Center, January – March 2024
Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18Ready. Set. Play. Play Playground To Open At The Luxor Hotel And Casino On January 18
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts WILL'S DRAMATURG This MonthOpen-Door Playhouse Debuts WILL'S DRAMATURG This Month

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Funny Girl in Las Vegas Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
The Golden Fleece in Las Vegas The Golden Fleece
Open-Door Playhouse (1/17-2/17)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
Right Down Santa Claus Lane in Las Vegas Right Down Santa Claus Lane
Open-Door Playhouse (12/13-1/13)
Anti-Soulmate in Las Vegas Anti-Soulmate
Open-Door Playhouse (1/03-2/03)
(UN)Deinkable in Las Vegas (UN)Deinkable
Open-Door Playhouse (2/07-3/07)
Peter Pan in Las Vegas Peter Pan
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Ray's Comedy World in Las Vegas Ray's Comedy World
Ray's Comedy World (1/22-1/22)
Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones in Las Vegas Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
John Hilder in Las Vegas John Hilder
Ray's Comedy World (2/26-2/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You