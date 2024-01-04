Broadway Classics, Jazz, Black History Month Programing And More Announced At The Smith Center, January – March 2024

From Broadway classics to jazz masters to Black History Month headliners, The Smith Center's early 2024 calendar is packed with world-class entertainment.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at Click Here.



Clint Holmes: Behind the Songs

January 12 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $35

Enjoy an intimate evening with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Clint Holmes as he delves into some of the most iconic songs of all time – and shares stories about the artists who made them.

Al Stewart & The Empty Pockets

January 13 at 6 & 8:30 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Catch Scottish-born singer-songwriter Al Stewart and his band playing old favorites like “Year of the Cat,” “Time Passages” and “On the Border,” along with deeper cuts from a catalog that stretches back to the 1960s.

Chicago

January 16-21 at 7:30 p.m.

January 20-21 at 2 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $35

After 25 years, Chicago still makes Broadway shimmy-shake. It's a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder the show has been honored with six Tony Awards and countless standing ovations.

David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra

January 18 & March 22 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $35

The award-winning David Perrico Pop Strings Orchestra, the Las Vegas Raiders' official house band, returns to Myron's to perform “All the Hits,” featuring vocalists Lily Arce and Fletch Walcott.

The Kozmic Blues Show: The Music of Janis Joplin, Starring Michelle Rohl

January 19 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $29

Celebrate Janis Joplin's birthday with this critically acclaimed homage to the spirit and music of the legendary rock goddess. Michelle Rohl channels her with a powerhouse vocal performance.

Music & Memories With Marilu Henner

January 20 at 6 & 8:30 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Marilu Henner, star of 60-plus films, seven Broadway shows and classic sitcoms Taxi and Evening Shade (not to mention a best-selling author of 10 books on health, parenting, memory and lifestyle improvement), brings her hit one-woman show to Myron's. Hilarious and heartfelt, it's an evening you won't ever forget.

The Best of Michael Grimm

January 22 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $30

Known for his soulful and bluesy voice, award-winning artist Michael Grimm performs a variety of musical styles with grace and Southern charm. Witness his very best songs, supported by an amazing band.

The Hot Sardines

January 25-26 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $45

Fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul, The Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again – and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world.

Matt Schofield

January 27 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Award-winning guitar virtuoso, singer, songwriter, producer and bandleader Matt Schofield continues to push the frontiers and reshape the boundaries of the British blues tradition.

Nevada Ballet Theatre: Balanchine & Robbins

January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

January 28 at 2 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $30.95

Nevada Ballet Theatre, one of The Smith Center's two resident companies, brings Concerto Barocco, choreographed by George Balanchine and set to Bach's “Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins,” along with the Jerome Robbins-choreographed The Concert, set to music by Frederic Chopin, to the Reynolds Hall stage for two performances.

Black Violin: The Experience Tour

January 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $39.

Showcasing two-time Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin – Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste, fusing classical sounds and hip-hop beats – this performance boldly merges centuries of music and unites audiences with its message of hope and possibility. Fans will be immersed in a sound that transcends categories and celebrates ingenuity and ambition.

Vitamin String Quartet: Music From Bridgerton

February 1 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Catch Vitamin String Quartet performing hits from Netflix's Regency-era smash Bridgerton, alongside other VSQ favorites, in this spellbinding mashup of the modern and classical worlds.

The Lon Bronson Band

February 2 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $29

Emmy-nominated Lon Bronson and his iconic 14-piece horn-infused funk, rock and soul band return to the Smith Center stage with a new set of classic horn band favorites.

Santino Fontana

February 3 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Celebrate a spontaneous and intimate evening with Tony Award winner Santino Fontana and your favorite songs, intermixed with hilarious showbiz tales about everyone from Ryan Gosling to James Earl Jones.

Jonathan Karrant: A World That Swings

February 9 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $29

Acclaimed singer Jonathan Karrant returns with a swingin' section of beloved songs from The Great American Songbook spanning classic jazz standards and contemporary interpretations.

Earl Turner: Fall in Love Again

February 10 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $35

Warm up for Valentine's Day by joining Earl Turner at Myron's for “Fall in Love Again,” a journey through beloved love songs reimagined with Turner's soulful touch.

Frankie Moreno

February 13 & March 6 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $35

Las Vegas showman Frankie Moreno, who has reached the top spot on the iTunes charts a record-setting 67 times since 2020, returns to the stage at Myron's for another round of his genre-blurring rock 'n' roll energy.

Spectrum

February 14 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $42

Spectrum, Las Vegas' premier R&B group, returns to The Smith Center with the music of Motown and so much more.

Michael Feinstein: My Tribute to Tony Bennett

February 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $39

Get ready for a multimedia musical experience when the incomparable Michael Feinstein pays heartfelt tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett. Backed by a sensational big band, Feinstein will bring iconic songs to life, including “Because of You,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and “The Best Is Yet to Come.”

Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & His Ils Sont Partis Band

February 16-17 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Upholding on his father's legacy and continuing to lead his band, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. carries forth the tradition of Zydeco music – a regional style developed in Southwest Louisiana by French Creole speakers, swirling the sounds of the blues, R&B, soul and more into something altogether unique.

Symphonic Rockshow

February 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $39

Led by renowned vocalist/producer Brody Dolyniuk, Symphonic Rockshow melds a classical symphony with a rock band to breathe new life into time-tested classic rock anthems by Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Queen and many more.

National Geographic Live: Dr. Alicia Odewale – Greenwood, A Century of Resilience

February 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $20

As a descendant of a survivor from the 1921 attack on Black Wall Street in the historic Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dr. Alicia Odewale has devoted herself as an archaeologist to uncovering inspiring stories of hope in the century since the attack. What she has discovered is stunning evidence of a community's resilience and triumph.

Soul Fusion

February 20 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $29

Powerhouse vocalist Steph Payne, an Emmy-winning entertainer who has collaborated with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Taylor Dayne and Coolio, will lead Soul Fusion through the history of soul and R&B music – classics by Aretha Franklin, Tracy Chapman, Rihanna and more.

Dixie's Tupperware Party

February 21-24 at 7:30 p.m.

February 24 at 3 p.m.

Troesh Studio Theater

Tickets from $50

Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal bringing your grandma's Tupperware party into the 21st century. Filled with funny tales, audience participation, empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie's Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger … and your food a little fresher.

Ruthie Foster

February 22-23 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster, described by Rolling Stone as “pure magic to watch and hear,” mixes a wide palette of American song forms – gospel, blues, jazz, folk and soul.

Judith Hill Quartet

February 24 at 6 & 8:30 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Rich in throwback soul, stunning piano balladry and swaggering psychedelic funk, rising R&B singer Judith Hill's latest LP, Baby, I'm Hollywood, finds her liberated, focused and reborn.

Las Vegas Philharmonic: Rhapsody in Blue at 100

February 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $29

Las Vegas Philharmonic, one of The Smith Center's two resident companies, brings George Gershwin's 1924 classic, along with selections by William Dawson, John Adams and Antonín Dvořák, to life inside majestic Reynolds Hall.

Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Fest

February 25 at 3 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Spend an evening with SiriusXM Broadway host – and author of Musical Theatre for Dummies – Seth Rudetsky, as he presents a night of comedy and what he calls “the most amazing Broadway performances ever.”

DRUMLine Live

February 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $35

DRUMLine Live, created by the musical team behind the hit movies Drumline and Drumline: A New Beat, embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band experience. With its riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, DRUMLine Live is a high-octane ride incorporating original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of Top 40 hits.

Blue Note Records 85th Anniversary Celebration

March 2 at 6 & 8:30 p.m.

March 3 at 3 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $49

Legendary jazz label Blue Note Records celebrates its 85th Anniversary with a U.S. tour starring The Blue Note Quintet – Gerald Clayton (piano), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Immanuel Wilkins (saxophone), Kendrick Scott (drums) and Matt Brewer (bass).

NBT Dance Lab

March 7-8 at 7:30 p.m.

March 9 at 2 p.m.

Troesh Studio Theater

Tickets from $49

The NBT Dance Lab series sees Nevada Ballet Theatre commissioning a select group of choreographers from across the nation to develop new works. Together these creative forces will present that work to you through this innovative dance laboratory.

The Tierney Sutton Band

March 9 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Nine-time Grammy nominee Tierney Sutton is known for her imaginative arrangements, transforming even the most familiar song into a revelation.

The Irish Tenors: 25th Anniversary Tour

March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $39

Celebrating their 25th anniversary, The Irish Tenors burst onto the scene in 1998 and have become known as the kings of Celtic music, thrilling audiences with their enchanting Irish repertoire.

Serpentine Fire: The Music of Earth, Wind & Fire

March 12 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $29

The smooth-singing Tyriq Johnson leads Serpentine Fire, an exciting act paying tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire, as it plays songs you know by heart – “September,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “Reasons” and more.

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $29

MANIA (formerly ABBA MANIA) launched in 1999 and has toured the world since, bringing the music of treasured Swedish supergroup ABBA to millions of fans, old and new. MANIA delivers two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing and sometimes heartbreaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects.

Laura Benanti

March 14-15 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

“Glamorously witty” Tony Award-winning vocalist Laura Benanti, a celebrated stage and screen actress, plays two intimate nights at Myron's, accompanied by pianist, singer and Grammy winner Billy Stritch.

Yuko Mabuchi Trio

March 16 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Jazz pianist and composer Yuko Mabuchi's music pays tribute to jazz classics, along with music from around the world. Her trio will take you on a journey through pop, classical, Latin, blues and everything in between.

Las Vegas Philharmonic: Prohibition

March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $29

Guest conductor William Waldrop leads the Las Vegas Philharmonic through the music of Moulin Rouge, Boardwalk Empire and more, arranged by Grammy winner Jeff Tyzik and featuring vintage film clips and imagery.

Paul Byrom

March 17 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Join Irish-born tenor Paul Byrom for an intimate St. Patrick's Day celebration with songs and stories from his hometown of Dublin and beyond.

Liz Callaway

March 23 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

Emmy winner and Tony and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along and has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love and The Three Musketeers, and appeared for five years as Grizabella in Cats.

Funny Girl

March 26-31 at 7:30 p.m.

March 30-31 at 2 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $40

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott and direction from Michael Mayer, this sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don't Rain on My Parade,” “I'm the Greatest Star” and “People.”

Michael Grimm: A Night of Southern Rock & Soul

March 27 at 7 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $30

Witness Michael Grimm's raw talent and passionate voice on favorite songs by Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band and more.

Eric Darius

March 30 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Myron's

Tickets from $39

With his signature jump and crowd-captivating energy, Billboard chart-topping saxophonist, songwriter and performer Eric Darius, is breaking the mold of modern jazz, innovatively incorporating elements of R&B, hip-hop, pop and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.