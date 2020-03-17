Boyd Gaming To Temporarily Close All Nevada Properties

Boyd Gaming today announced it will be temporarily closing of all of its southern Nevada properties for the next 30 days, in compliance with orders from Governor Steve Sisolak aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Based on Gov. Sisolak's order closing all gaming operations in the state, Boyd Gaming will close the gaming operations of Aliante, California, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Eldorado, Fremont, Gold Coast, Jokers Wild, Main Street Station, Sam's Town, Suncoast and The Orleans by midnight tonight (March 17).

Other amenities at these properties, including hotels and restaurants, will close over next several days. There have been no reported cases at any Boyd Gaming properties. The closures are due solely to the Governor's mandate aimed at preventing the spread of disease.

Customers with reservations or events at one of our southern Nevada properties during the closure period should call the following numbers for information and assistance:

California, Fremont, Gold Coast, Main Street Station, Sam's Town, Suncoast, Orleans: (888) 582-6278

Aliante: (702) 692-7777

Cannery: (702) 507-5700

Eastside Cannery: (702) 856-5300





