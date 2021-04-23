Boyd Gaming Destinations Offer More Ways To Win In May

Boyd Gaming properties throughout the Las Vegas Valley are offering more ways to win big in May, including Young at Heart promotions, gift giveaways and more.

In May, guests 50 years of age and over can celebrate Young at Heart Day every Tuesday from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery, California and Fremont.

Young at Heart Day participants can enjoy the following free offers starting at 7 a.m. each Tuesday by swiping at a promotion kiosk:

· One free bingo blue pack valid within seven days from when the voucher is printed at Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town only.

· Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn unlimited 10x point multipliers on reels and video poker on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery, California and Fremont.

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursdays in May will receive a free gift during the May Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. The gift giveaway items include a MasterChef cannister set on May 6, a MasterChef salad and mixing bowls set with lids on May 13, a MasterChef spice rack on May 20, and a three-piece MasterChef food storage set on May 27, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on giveaway days. Eligible Onyx and Titanium members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on giveaway days. See B Connected for complete details.

New members who sign up to join the award-winning B Connected program in May, will get to earn $5 in B Reward$ after playing $10 on their favorite games. The New Member Sign-Up Bonus promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery, California and Fremont. A valid email address is required for this promotion. See B Connected for complete details.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Since reopening, all Boyd Gaming destinations have practiced "Boyd Clean," a set of comprehensive protocols aimed at protecting the health and safety of its team members and guests. These safety protocols include requiring team members and guests to wear facial coverings, practicing social distancing and more. For additional information on the Boyd Clean initiative, visit www.boydgaming.com/boyd-clean.