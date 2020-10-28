Boyd Gaming Destinations Offer Great Ways To Win In November

Boyd Gaming guests can enjoy more ways to win in November with Young at Heart promotions, gift giveaways and more.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

Veterans Day

On Veterans Day (Wednesday, November 11), Boyd Gaming destinations throughout southern Nevada are honoring active, inactive and retired military members by gifting them with an American flag as a token of our gratitude. The promotion will be available on Wednesday, November 11 at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. Veterans and service members can present their military ID or DD-214 at the B Connected desk to pick up their flag. See B Connected for complete details.

Young at Heart

In November, guests 50 years of age and over can celebrate Young at Heart Day every Tuesday from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery.

Young at Heart Day participants can enjoy the following free offers starting at 7 a.m. each Tuesday by swiping at a promotion kiosk:

One free bingo blue pack valid on the day the voucher is printed at Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery only.

Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn unlimited 10x point multipliers on reels and video poker on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery.

Young at Heart Hot Seat

A total of 300 Young at Heart players will have the opportunity to win their share of $15,000 in B Reward$ every Tuesday in November during the Young at Heart Hot Seat promotion at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. The weekly Young at Heart Hot Seat promotion will be held on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. A total of 50 winners playing slot games will be selected randomly every other hour to win $50 in B Reward$ at each participating property. See B Connected for complete details.

Gift Giveaways

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursdays, November 5, 12 and 19 will get to pick a gift of their choice during the November Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursdays, November 5, 12 and 19. Eligible Onyx and Titanium members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on giveaway days. See B Connected for complete details.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com

