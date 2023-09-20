Booboo 'Nils' Stewart Makes Las Vegas Art Gallery Debut in October

Celebrated actor and musician Booboo “Nils” Stewart, best known for his roles in the Twilight series, Disney’s Descendants, and X-Men: Days of Future Past, is set to make his Las Vegas art gallery debut at Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. Held Friday, October 20, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to view Stewart’s one-of-a-kind work, while he hosts a live drawing “performance,” fan meet-and-greet, and Q&A.



Stewart’s exhibition, which is titled Things I Don’t Know How To Talk About will feature a collection of thought-provoking and visually stunning artworks- including a series of sketches, sculptures, and a very special live drawing “performance” by Booboo. The collection is a reflection of Stewart's personal experiences, emotions, and inner thoughts, translated onto paper with precision and artistry.



Booboo Stewart’s Things I Don’t Know How To Talk About promises a captivating fusion of creativity and emotion, showcasing his unique artistic vision in a whole new light. Doors open at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, located at 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109.



Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, please visit parkwestvegas.com or call 702-630-1037.

