Black Tap At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Partners With SIX The Musical Aragon Tour On The UnSHAKEable

Attention all QUEENDOM! Award-winning burger joint Black Tap Las Vegas is partnering with the Tony-Award-winning SIX The Musical Aragon Tour on a limited-time CrazyShake, The UnSHAKEable**. (The limited-time shake will be available at Black Tap Las Vegas to celebrate with the launch of SIX at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, performing in The Palazzo Theatre now through May 7).

The UnSHAKEable, inspired by a lyric from the musical's song 'Heart of Stone,' is a blueberry shake with a vanilla frosted rim with purple and gold sprinkles topped with a SIX logo cupcake, gold grown, purple and gold rock candies, whipped cream & purple and gold sprinkles.

**limited quantities available daily

The stars from the Tony Award-winning SIX Aragon Tour Khaila Wilcoxon, Storm Lever, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Didi Romero, and Gabriela Carrillo stop into Black Tap Las Vegas to get a preview of The UnSHAKEable CrazyShake - a limited-time shake available at Black Tap now through March 31 to celebrate the show's launch at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Black Tap is the new take on a classic burger joint with a downtown New York vibe all its own. The menu offers something for everyone from signature burgers like the All-American, The Falafel Burger, and the fan-favorite Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, and snacks and sides. Black Tap's burgers have won numerous awards across the world, and they're now five-time winners at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition. Black Tap's famous CrazyShake milkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with their whimsical and over-the-top flavors such as the Sweet N' Salty, the Brooklyn Blackout and The Vegan Black 'N White Cakeshake. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's Soho neighborhood, Black Tap has expanded to the West Coast with locations in Las Vegas and Anaheim at the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, and internationally to Dubai, Erbil, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Geneva, Zurich, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain. In 2023 Black Tap will continue its expansion internationally to Malaysia and in the US to Nashville, Miami, and Dallas. Visit www.blacktap.com for more information.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, the cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Marilyn Caserta, Kelsee Kimmel, Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva, and Kelly Denice Taylor as Alternates.

SIX is written by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak.

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!" The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway cast album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.