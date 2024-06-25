Bert Kreischer Announces Headlining Debut At Resorts World Theatre In Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Globally-renowned comedian, actor, podcast host, and author, Bert Kreischer, has announced his venue debut at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas this Fall, with back-to-back performances on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, and Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Kreischer will unveil his all-new, must-see Las Vegas show, Bert Kreischer: Double Down. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, June 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com. The shows are presented by AEG Presents.

"I love Vegas so it was a no-brainer when this opportunity came up,” says Kreischer. “The parties, the lights, it's the perfect energy for a show like this. Book the flight or plan a road trip and bring out the boys for a wild weekend!!"

Celebrated as Rolling Stone Magazine's “Number One Partier in the Nation,” Kreischer has since become one of the top-grossing stand-up comics in the industry. Kreischer's talents have also taken over the silver screen, starring in the major motion picture, The Machine, from Sony Pictures. In March of 2023, Kreischer released his fifth stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle, the follow-up to his previous stand-up specials, Secret Time, The Machine, and Hey Big Boy – all available for streaming on Netflix – and is showing no signs of slowing down. Next week, Kreischer will shoot his sixth Netflix special in his hometown of Tampa, FL., selling out all six shows in one day following their announcement.

In addition to being named “one of the US's top stand-ups over the past decade” by The Guardian, Kreischer has been celebrated for his popular podcast, Bertcast, with over 600 episodes, and 2 Bears 1 Cave with Tom Segura, which consistently charts in the top 10 comedy podcasts worldwide. Kreischer also created, hosts, and produces the YouTube cooking show, Something's Burning, which has earned over 33.2M views.

No stranger to Las Vegas, Kreischer's all-new show Bert Kreischer: Double Down promises fans two nights of must-see, laugh-out-loud comedy that has never been seen before and is not to be missed.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

Bert Kreischer: Double Down is guaranteed to be a can't-miss show for comedy fans everywhere. To purchase tickets visit AXS.com or for more information on these performances, visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

ABOUT BERT KREISCHER

Comedian/Actor/Podcaster Bert Kreischer's career has evolved from being Rolling Stone Magazine's "Number One Partier in the Nation," to one of the top-grossing stand-up comics in the business, to the star of a major motion picture, The Machine, from Sony Pictures.

According to Forbes, Kreischer has been hailed as, “one of the best storytellers of his generation, seamlessly and sincerely sharing anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while proving that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age.”

In March of 2023, Kreischer released his highly anticipated 5th stand-up special, Razzle Dazzle, the follow-up to his previous stand-up specials, Secret Time, The Machine, and Hey Big Boy, which are currently streaming on Netflix. Razzle Dazzle was a hit for Netflix, garnering critical praise and reaching their top 10 most-watched list with over 10.2 million views.

Kreischer is currently wrapping up his third annual Fully Loaded Comedy Festival visiting 13 of the most iconic ballparks, amphitheaters, and arenas across the country in the biggest comedy event of the year. He took his festival to sea with the Fully Loaded at Sea Cruise this past October. The highly anticipated event sold out in just a few days and has fans continuing to rave about it to this day.

On social media, Kreischer boasts impressive numbers totaling 12.5M fans across all platforms, and 246M total views on his YouTube channel alone. In 2022, he founded Berty Boy Productions [bertyboyproductions.com], the production home to the entire video and podcast solar system that orbits Kreischer, his friends and colleagues, and the Fully Loaded Comedy brand.

Comments