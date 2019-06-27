Beat The Summer Heat With Family Fun Activities At Tivoli Village

Tivoli Village is eager to announce a roster of family-friendly event concepts coming to the sprawling, open-air property now through the end of August. These child-focused and climate controlled events will allow you to escape the Las Vegas heat and discover interactive experiences that will be the highlight to your Summer 2019!

SPECIAL EVENTS

Indoor Summer Carnival

Beat the heat with Tivoli Village and FIT4MOM's Indoor Carnival. This climate-controlled, family-friendly event will consist of Spider-Man movie premier ticket giveaways, carnival games, face painting, arts & crafts, food and more. This event is located in the Market LV space on the second floor of the 420 building directly above Brio.

Date: Sat. Jun. 29, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Price: Complimentary, all ages welcome.

Christmas In July

Spot Santa Claus in any of Tivoli Village's retailers and restaurants and receive special offers and giveaways. This scavenger hunt will allow for adults to browse from a variety of handmade goods and products from local vendors. Live music will be provided by Frankie Moreno, and even Santa Claus himself will make an appearance. Don't miss out on Tivoli Village and FIT4MOM's Winter Wonderland located in the Market LV space on the second floor of the 420 building directly above Brio. This shopping extravaganza will provide fun for both children and adults alike!

Date: Sat. Jul. 27, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Price: Complimentary, all ages welcome.

Splish Splash:

Splish Splash your way to the end of the Summer with a water park extravaganza on Tivoli Village's Piazza. In conjunction with the Las Vegas Farmer's Market, Tivoli Village will be filled with waterslides, face painters, balloon artists, a live game of water tag, live music and more.

Date: Sun. Aug. 4, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Price: Complimentary, all ages welcome.

Field Day

FIT4MOM and Tivoli Village are teaming up once again to bring a day filled with hula-hooping, pool noodle baseball, relay races, and more. This family-friendly field day is the perfect Summer send-off, allowing kids and parents the time to squeeze in some last-minute memories before going back to school.

Date: Sat., Aug. 24, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m

Price: Complimentary, all ages welcome.





