Barry Manilow's Las Vegas Residency Still Set to Kick Off in February 2021

Barry Manilow's upcoming residency is Las Vegas is still set to kick off next month.

Manilow's Greatest Hits Concert Tour comes to Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, beginning on February 13, and tickets are still on sale.

Experience Barry Manilow, one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists, exclusively at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino! The GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

Current 2021 Show Dates:

February 11 - 13, 2021

February 18 - 20, 2021

March 4 - 6, 2021

March 11-13, 2021

May 6 - 8, 2021

June 10 - 12, 2021

June 17- 19, 2021

September 16 - 18, 2021

September 23 - 25, 2021

October 14 - 16, 2021

October 21 - 23, 2021

Barry Manilow has a career that has spanned more than 50 years. His hit recordings include "Could It Be Magic", "Mandy", "I Write the Songs", "Can't Smile Without You" and "Copacabana (At the Copa)".

He recorded and released 51 Top 40 singles on the Adult Contemporary Chart, including 13 that hit number one, 28 appeared within the top ten, and 36 in the top twenty. Manilow has released 13 platinum and six multi-platinum albums

As well as producing and arranging albums for himself and other artists, Manilow has written and performed songs for musicals, films, and commercials for corporations such as McDonald's, Pepsi-Cola, and Band-Aid, from the 1960s. He has been nominated for a Grammy Award (winning once) as a producer, arranger and performer a total of fifteen times (and in every decade) from 1973 to 2015.