Barry Manilow and Michael Buble Postpone Upcoming Performances in Las Vegas

Barry Manilow and Michael Buble have postponed upcoming performances in Las Vegas, The Las Vegas Sun reports.

Manilow has postponed his "The Hits Come Home" shows set for February, March and May at Westgate Las Vegas. The shows are now set to resume on June 10.

Michael Bublé's concert tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip was rescheduled for a second time, from February 12 to September 24. The show was originally set for May 9, 2020.

Currently, the next concert on the T-Mobile calendar is André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra on February 28. Garth Brooks' concert at the Allegiant Stadium is also still listed for February 27 after being pushed from August 22, 2020.

