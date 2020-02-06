BWW Feature: WITH A SONG IN MY HEART at Spanish Trails Country Club

Photo by Simone Scarano

The Divas and Divos of Las Vegas will present a romantic pre-Valentine's brunch, "With A Song In My Heart' at the Spanish Trails Country Club on Feb. 9.

"With a Song in My Heart" will showcase some of Las Vegas' finest soloists, serenading the audience with romantic songs from stage and screen. The event will honor the Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society.

"The mission of 'The Divas and Divos of Las Vegas is to continue the connection of the arts in Southern Nevada by assisting the many arts organizations that we enjoy here in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. We need to raise awareness and secure funds for our mutual growth," says Eileen Hayes, co-host along with Nancy Hill and Sigrid Insull Lucking. "By attending our respective performances and events, we can, hopefully, raise the bar for everybody."

The Southern Nevada Musical Arts Society is a nonprofit community organization that promotes and performs choral and orchestral masterworks, musical productions, and chamber concerts. The SNMAS is comprised of three performing groups. The Musical Arts Chorus is its large community chorus. The Musical Arts Singers is a vocal chamber ensemble of semi-professional singers. The Musical Arts Orchestra is comprised of professional instrumentalists. For more information, visit snmas.wordpress.com.

The Divas and Divos are planning several events throughout the year to honor a selected arts organization. The mission also includes enhancing the cultural awareness of the arts organizations and Veterans events in Southern Nevada.

The brunch will include the show, "With a Song in My Heart," hosted wine reception and an elegant buffet beginning at noon. There will be a live auction of a beautiful pearl necklace designed by jewelry artist Sigrid Insull. The event will be held at the Spanish Trails Country Club, 5050 Spanish Trail Lane, valet will be provided, and the event will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $95 and available by calling 702-762-4110.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories