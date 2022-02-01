BWW Feature: TWO WORLD PREMIERE BALLETS To Debut at The Smith Center for The Performing Arts

New, innovative art, including dance, grows the desire of generations to continue to create and share their artistic visions. Nevada Ballet Theatre presents Two World Premiere ballets on one fantastic program. Renowned choreographers Trey McIntyre and Lauren Lovette share their groundbreaking works with NBT's dancers performing their visualization. Audiences will also enjoy a special presentation of selections from choreographer Krista Baker. The program will be performed at the Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 5.

Before becoming a choreographer, Lauren was a principal dancer at New York City Ballet. She would stun the dance world by announcing her retirement from City Ballet to pursue new artistic endeavors in 2021. She was only 29 at the time and in the prime of her performing career. But Lauren had been preparing to become a choreographer. Lauren is thrilled to be choreographing a world premiere with Nevada Ballet Theatre, showcasing her first commission since retirement and 15th work of choreography.

Trey, a dancer and choreographer, has created 100 original dance pieces. He has shared his work for decades as a freelance choreographer, winning numerous awards, and is a United States Artists Fellow. Dancer and choreographer Krista Baker has enjoyed a long performance career with NBT, established an exciting choreographic repertoire, and has produced over 10 original works for A Choreographers' Showcase and The Studio Series.

Music for the program includes Crown Shyness by Claude Debussy, Back When by Florence B. Price, and The Current (Pas De Deux) by Ezzio Bosso.

Before all performances, NBT will present Insights, a discussion offering the opportunity to engage with the ballet, special guests, and multi-media presentations. Insights is free to all ticket holders and will take place in the Troesh Studio Theater 45 minutes prior to curtain.

Two World Premiere ballets will be performed in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave., at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5. For more info, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.