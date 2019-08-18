BWW Feature: TWO-GETHER AGAIN 2019 at M Resort Spa Casino

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez commanded the international stages as a dynamic duo and married couple. While their relationship has changed to friends and parents, like Sonny and Cher, they have reunited with a US tour including their son, Robin Nievera. "Two-gether Again 2019" will be performed at M Resort Spa Casino on Sept. 1.

Known as the "Concert King" of the Philippines, Martin has recorded 18 platinum, five double platinum, and three triple-platinum albums as well as one quadruple-platinum album. Filipina powerhouse vocalist Pops, known as the "Concert Queen," released her first album at the age of 16. Pops is known for her role as one of the 50 "Wall of the World" global experts in the field of entertainment on CBS's talent show, "The World's Best."

As for performing as individual entertainers and not a married couple, "It's awkward, hashtag #complicated," laughed Martin. "Pops and I have always had fun, and the foundation of our relationship has been friendship. Performing brought us together."

Their show is based on humor, engagement, spontaneity, and adrenaline. "We read each other's mind, even now," said Pops. "Our shows are always exciting and thrilling because we never what to expect from each other. Even after all of these years of not performing together, it is like riding a bike. You get back on, and you can still do it."

Most exciting is their son opening up the show for them. Robin is their oldest son, and as the proud father explained, "He is an artist with his own name, own music, and own style. He will sing with his mother, with me and as a solo act. Considering our relationship, this is a family show, and we are happy to share it with the whole world."

Martin and Pops came together as individual performers. Martin was studying in the US to become a singer while Pops started touring as a very young entertainer. Martin would sing in choirs and backup for artists such as Barry Manilow and then traveled back to the Philippines to join his father, one of the original members of the group Society of Seven. He was paired with Pops to host the Philippine television series "Penthouse Live!"

"That was the luckiest moment in his whole life," laughs Pops.

"The rest is history," Martin adds, "and now I am history."

The pair would perform, record, and appear together and both are now thrilled to reunite for their tour. In fact, their very first concert was called, "Together," so this tour became "Two-gether Again 2019." Their hit songs from the 1980s and 1990s will be performed along with new, original material.

"I am so excited to see what happens on stage and even we don't know what to expect during this time of our lives," Pops said.

As for performing in Vegas, this will be the 15th show for Martin at the M Resort Spa Casino but the first one ever with Pops in Las Vegas. However, they did perform once together decades ago at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, but it was not a full performance. They are devoted as parents with a history between them that Martin and Pops look forward to bringing to their tour. They want to convey inspiration that there is life after marriage, reach out to those who can relate and can create a new relationship to share.

Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez, along with their son Robin Nievera, will perform "Two-gether Again 2019" during the Labor Day Weekend at M Resort Spa Casino on Sept. 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.





