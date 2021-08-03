BWW Feature: TRAVIS CLOER & THE TOP SHELF PLAYERS WITH CHRIS LASH will heat up The Space LV on Aug. 6.

Award-winning Broadway and Las Vegas entertainer Travis Cloer returns to the stage singing classic jazz, reimagined pop favs, and smokin' hot originals. Travis Cloer & The Top Shelf Players with Chris Lash will perform at The Space LV on Aug 6.

"Chris and I have similar tastes in music, we work well together, and we are great friends," explains Travis. "I can up with this idea to put this show together that Chris and I can perform. We talked about the music we liked and wanted to perform." Along with traditional jazz, Chris will add funky grooves with his incredible arrangements.

While known for his powerful renditions of Broadway tunes, this performance will showcase another musical side of Travis with reimagined songs, including his original works.

He will also include original music, including his latest single, "Standing Here," produced by Frankie Moreno. Travis wrote it for his children after they were born; while he performed it at several showcases, it had not been released. After Travis heard it again, he realized the message remained timely for anyone, especially after last year and the challenges for this year, and rerecorded it. The song is different from Travis' original works, with a country and Americana vibe engaging his Midwestern roots.

"For anyone going through a hard time, feeling scared or anxious, know that someone is always STANDING HERE for you to lean on," says Travis.

Download on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify, and other streaming platforms. Check out the video here.

Travis' talent features a range including musical theatre, classical, jazz, rock 'n' roll, pop, and ballads. He would embark on an entertainment career, including playing Tony in West Side Story, Joe Hardy in Damn Yankees, and Rusty in Starlight Express. His defining role for musical theater is portraying Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys. He joined the original Broadway cast of the Tony and Grammy award-winning show before moving to perform Jersey Boys in Las Vegas, setting a record as the longest-running actor to play Valli in the show's history, performing in over 2,200 performances. Travis has performed with the symphonies of Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Buffalo, and the world-famous Radio City Rockettes.

Chris is a pop-influenced country artist with cemented roots piano-bar style. His mother worked for Tower Records corporate, and he was introduced to all genres of music. In Las Vegas, Chris was the conductor for Jersey Boys (Paris Las Vegas) and provided arrangements and direction for Baz: Star Crossed Love (Palazzo Theatre). He has opened shows and performed with Pitbull, Tommy James, Sonny Turner, and Kristin Chenoweth. In addition, Chris showed off his acting chops with performances in national and international productions of Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet as rock legend Jerry Lee Lewis.

The Top Shelf Players feature Levi Walker, Jakubu Griffin (drums), David Ostrem (bass), Isaac Tubb, Tom Zmuda (sax), and Kevin Mullinax (trombone).

Travis will be styling on stage in the Gaetano Brands clothing, the preferred fashion designer of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Gaetano Brands is innovative, progressive, and redefines luxury with fashion-forward trends and handmade craftsmanship while maintaining attention to detail.

After meeting with Tommie Battaglia, founder, designer, and CEO of Gaetano Brands, Travis knew that Gaetano Brands encompassed his personal style.

"He is a great guy, very down to earth, and his clothing line expresses who I am," explains Travis. "I am so excited to work with him."

"This will be a fun night of great music," says Travis. Follow him on Facebook, his fan club on Facebook, and YouTube.

Travis Cloer & The Top Shelf Players with Chris Lash will be performing at The Space LV, 3460 Cavaretta Court, on Aug 6. Showtime begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are available by clicking here.

The show will also be available to enjoy with The Sessions: Live Music Streaming to LIVESTREAM. For tickets for streaming, click here.