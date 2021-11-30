BWW Feature: THIS IS CHRISTMAS brings songs of the holiday at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Las Vegas headliners, performers from Broadway, and American Idol take guests on a heart-warming, magical holiday journey performing This is Christmas at The Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas through Dec. 26.

Accompanying the show's powerhouse vocals is a live all-star band, with conductor Keith Paraska on piano, Carlos Mata on saxophone and keys, Jose "Pepe" Jiminez on drums, Bob Benora on percussion, Jake Langley on guitar, Dave Richardson on keys, Bill Zappia on keys and Jeff Zinn on bass.

The family will love the timeless Christmas classics and original songs, including an only-in-Vegas number, "Christmas in Las Vegas." Appearances by Santa, Scrooge, and other memorable characters will also appear in the high-energy holiday spectacular.

Las Vegas headliner and Broadway star Randal Keith performed nearly 3,000 performances as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables on Broadway. He portrayed The Phantom in the first national tour of The Phantom of the Opera, playing The Phantom in the First National Tour as well as for three years in Las Vegas. Randal opened the Las Vegas production of Spamalot as Sir Bedevere and eventually took over the role of King Arthur. In addition, he has starred in Showstoppers and BAZ! Star-Crossed Love.

"I am so excited to perform in this show. We tried to bring it together last year, but it didn't happen due to circumstances. I am so thrilled that we can all perform the show in front of an audience," says Randal. "Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year, and nice to be able to present a real Christmas show."

Diana DeGarmo, a veteran of American Idol, has performed on Broadway, films, television and recently released her second album Gemini. Actor, dancer, and choreographer Alejandro Domingo has performed in Donn Arden's Jubilee, Cirque du Soleil's One Night for One Drop, Zombie Burlesque, Vegas! The Show, Donny & Marie and Baz! Star Crossed Love. Lou Gazzara, singer and actor, started his entertainment career as one of the youngest contestants on the second season of American Idol. Sarah Le Clear, actor, dancer, and choreographer, has performed on the Las Vegas Strip, including Vegas! The Show, BAZ! Star Crossed Love, and the Donny & Marie Show. Ben Stone, British singer and entertainer, has appeared at Royal Albert Hall in London, with command performances for the British Royal family. Hawaiian-born Jasmine Trias rose to fame as a Top 3 Finalist on Season 3 on American Idol and was the first to headline a show in Las Vegas.

Up and coming Jaclyn McSpadden has performed with Lady Gaga, Broadway's Shoshana Bean, and country star Brett Eldredge. as well as opening for Celine Dion, Barry Manilow, and Jay Leno. Laura Wright was a semi-finalist on American Idol Season 5 at age 16 and has since performed with Barry Manilow, Arnel Pineda of Journey, and the bands Heart and Guns n Roses. Ace Young has wowed audiences on American Idol and Half & Half, starred on Broadway (Hair, Grease), and toured regionally.

Created and produced by Pat Caddick for PC Entertainment Group and directed by Blair Farrington, This is Christmas will perform at The Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas through Dec. 26. Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.