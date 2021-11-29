BWW Feature: SUNDAY FUNDAY NOEL WITH JONATHAN KARRANT Celebrates the Holidays at Notoriety

Sunday Funday has become a tradition, and with the holidays, Jonathan Karrant will perform Sunday Funday Noel at Notoriety on Dec. 5.

Join Jonathan with Patrick Hogan on piano, Nick Schmitt on bass, Paul Ringenbach on drums, Jorge Machain on trumpet, and very special guest vocalist Elisa Fiorillo. This is a great way to celebrate the holidays with an afternoon of great music, delicious cocktails, and festive Noel.

"I'm so excited to share so of my favorite holiday songs and Christmas memories on Sunday Funday Noel. I can't wait to hit the stage with these talented musicians and all my special guests! I love switching it up and bringing a different experience to the audience in my show," says Jonathan.

Jonathan was born in the old western town of Fort Smith, Arkansas east of the Arkansas River. He was raised in a joyous home filled with music, art, and dance. At a young age, Jonathan loved music, especially jazz. Jonathan's recent album Shadows Fall reached No. 4 on the iTunes Jazz Charts and is currently in the top 10 on the American Community Radio Charts. In addition, Jonathan's album On and On hit No. 4 on the Billboard Jazz charts, and his album Live hit No. 2 on the iTunes Jazz Charts. Visit jonathankarrant.com to follow.

Sunday Funday Noel with Jonathan Karrant will be performed on Dec. 5 at Notoriety, the third floor of Neonopolis, located at 450 E Fremont St. Paid, underground parking, with the entrance off of 4th Street, is available at Neonopolis with direct access to Notoriety via elevators and stairs. For more information, including parking, click here or to purchase tickets, click here.