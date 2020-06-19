BWW Feature: SOUTHWEST MEDICAL ASSOCIATES HOSTS THE COCKTAIL CABARET for its Healthy At Home Virtual Concert Series

Southwest Medical Associates is partnering with The Cocktail Cabaret to perform its final Facebook "Live Healthy at Home" virtual concert series. While the concert is free to enjoy, $5 per live view will be donated to the TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund, up to a total value of $5,000. The concert will be shown live on Southwest Medical Associates Facebook Page at 3 p.m. (PT) on June 27.

During this 30-minute virtual concert, the cast of The Cocktail Cabaret will perform all original music, including three songs written by co-producer Keith Thompson from The Cocktail Cabaret. Direct from a year-long engagement at Caesars Palace and South Florida tour; The Cocktail Cabaret stars four powerhouse entertainers. Niki Scalera (Hairspray, Tarzan, Footloose), Eric Jordan Young (Rock of Ages, Vegas! The Show, Ragtime, CHICAGO, Seussical the Musical, Look of Love, Dreamgirls), Maren Wade (America's Got Talent, Confessions of a Showgirl, Pin Up, 50 Shades! The Parody), and Ron Remke (Baz, Jubilee) make up the cast. The four-piece band is led by pianist Philip Fortenberry (Behind the Candelabra), drummer Don Meoli (Jersey Boys), bassist Josh Jones (Million Dollar Quartet), and saxophonist Eric Tewalt (Celine).

Thompson, one of the partners and producers of The Cocktail Cabaret (PK Entertainment), shares his extensive musical background, which includes co-founding and hosting The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas.

"When we were approached for the 'Live Healthy at Home' concert series, Southwest Medical Associates were specifically looking to present a concert of original music. My name came up, and that is how we partnered up for this show," explains Thompson.

Along with the three original songs from The Cocktail Cabaret, Thompson wrote additional songs for each cast member to perform. Wade also co-wrote "They Say" with Christian Tamburr that she will perform. Other songs include "The Cocktail Cabaret," "Gourmet Meal," "The Man at the Piano," "Fountain of Love," "As Long as I've Got a Song," "The Down and Dirty Delta Blues," and "Cocktail Cabaret Finale."

The Cocktail Cabaret was developed as a vintage Vegas revue featuring modern standards and original music.

"I reached back into the past with 'Gourmet Meal' from an old revue I had written, Cookie Tins. Maren will be performing in her kitchen so that it will be a fun performance," says Thompson. "When Niki sings 'Fountain of Love,' which is about waiting, and waiting, the song comments on the situation that we all had to wait for so many things recently to happen. When Eric sings 'As Long as I've Got a Song,' no matter what is going on in life, the song tells everyone that they can get through it.

Southwest Medical Associates, part of OptumCare, was founded in Las Vegas in 1972. It is Nevada's largest multi-specialty medical group with over 450 local health care providers throughout the Southwest, including seven convenient care, six urgent care centers, and two outpatient surgery centers. The medical group hosted its first Facebook Live "Healthy at Home" virtual concert series in May to entertain those who have been staying home due to social distancing guidelines.

"Remember, we always have the music, and the music will carry us through to the other side," Thompson states.

Southwest Medical Associates will present The Cocktail Cabaret for its final Facebook Live "Healthy at Home" virtual concert series. The concert will be shown live on Southwest Medical Associates Facebook Page at 3 p.m. (PT) on June 27. The concert is free to enjoy, and $5 per live view will be donated to the TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund, up to a total value of $5,000.

Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories