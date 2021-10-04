BWW Feature: SARAH HESTER ROSS MUSIC AND COMEDY Rocks Notoriety Live

Photos by Gabe Ginsberg

Sarah Hester Ross combines musical talent, powerful vocals, comedic timing, original songwriting, and a significant stage presence. Wowing audiences for years, she will be performing in her limited Las Vegas engagement at Notoriety on Thursdays through Nov. 18.

She is also proud and shows a clip when she was featured on America's Got Talent. No spoiler alert here, but when audiences appreciate her commentary about her appearance.

This one-of-a-kind music and comedy show with hilarious original comedy songs and engagement with the audience premiered on Sept. 2. Sarah flips the script to her soulful singer-songwriter chops during the show, with covers and original music. In addition, Sarah's good-natured, comedic exuberance with her bandmates, audience members, and those in her life creates a funny, dynamic performance.

"Headlining my own show in Las Vegas is a dream come true, but it's just the beginning. I've been here for eight years now working to this point, and as far as I'm concerned, the sky is the limit," says Sarah.

In 2020, her career found a new audience when Sarah posted her hilarious and unique comedy tunes that have garnered more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok. Discovering the uniqueness of people in Florida, she focused on posting crazy Florida news stories to music.

"I've always had the goal to do this kind of show, but TikTok gave me the 'audacity,' if you will. Social media gives me a chance to connect with an audience that really liked my stuff, and it gave me the confidence to put my money where my mouth is. Giving my new audience a live option."

She also created and produced the internet show Sarah on the Strip and her one-woman comedy special It's All a Joke. She debuted her last video, "Don't be a Ball Sack," during her premiere show, posted on YouTube and other platforms. Other songs include Stream "Life Goes On" and "Nobody To Love" on all platforms. with over 2 million streams of the cover "Savage Daughter."

"Doing a fully produced music video was just a first step on a long list of goals of mine. Having a director like Sarah Lowe, who has worked with Rachel Bloom on Crazy Ex Girlfriend, was also a plus. And there will be more like it, I assure you. So following me on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram will help you keep up to date with those things to come," says Sarah.

She also performs in the dueling piano show at Bar At Times Square in New York New York Hotel & Casino. The all-request show with four players featuring Sarah does require reservations.

Sarah Hester Ross Music and Comedy will perform at Notoriety, 450 E Fremont St., on Thursdays through Nov. 18. Audiences will enjoy Sarah's original material, comedy, and music with a meet and greet opportunity afterward for pictures. Click here to purchase tickets.