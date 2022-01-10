BWW Feature: ROSE KINGSLEY TO PERFORM THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER at Summerlin Library And Performing Arts Center

Jazz, cabaret, and opera diva Rose Kingsley will share her operatic training, 4-octave range singing The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber with special guest Allan Glassman at the Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center on Jan. 15.

Her rich, sultry voice resonates with the story of the songs with her unique interpretation. Rose recently released her CD, A Diva's Tribute to Johnny Mercer. The lyricist, songwriter, and singer recorded timeless classics including "Days of Wine and Roses," "Moon River," "Autumn Leaves," and "Hooray for Hollywood." He wrote the lyrics to over 1,500 songs, received 19 Oscar nominations, and won four Best Original Song Oscars.

The composer of 21 musicals, Andrew Lloyd Webber has gifted the world with a catalog of beautiful music. He has been awarded six Tonys, three Grammys (as well as the Grammy Legend Award), an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, one Emmy, and one Academy Award. He is one of 16 artists to have won an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony award.

Some of his memorable songs include "Memory" from Cats, "The Music of the Night," and "All I Ask of You" from The Phantom of the Opera.

For decades, Allan has thrilled audiences throughout America and Europe with his vibrant timbre, tenor notes, and interpretations of roles. A regular at The Metropolitan Opera, Allan's impressive career includes many roles in some of opera's most notable works. Visit allanglassmantenor.com to follow Allan.

Rose has performed with such greats including Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Frank Sinatra, Peter Nero, Bob Hope, Vic Damone, John Denver, Connie Francis, Kathryn Grayson, Kaye Ballard, and Carol Channing.

Rose Kingsley with Allan Glassman will perform The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Summerlin Library and Performing Arts Center, 1771 Inner Circle Drive, on Jan. 15. Showtime is 7:30, and tickets are available by calling 760-636-0008 or visiting rosekingsley.com.