BWW Feature: ON WITH THE SHOW! A 4-night Live Streamathon Oct. 23-26

The Composers Showcase returns to bring back live entertainment while benefiting The TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund.

Lead Photo by Matthias Wagner

The Composers Showcase has joined forces with WE/EC (stage technicians and backstage workers) and will present the first live showcase since March when The Smith Center was closed due to the pandemic. The Composers Showcase will kick off On With the Show! a 4-night live-streamathon on YouTube and Twitch beginning in the evening on Oct. 23 and continuing in the evenings Oct. 24-26.

There will be no live audience, but the performers will be live, socially distanced, and Covid-compliant.

The first On With the Show! Will be a three-hour concert featuring favorite Las Vegas songwriters and entertainers including Dennis Blair, Travis Cloer, Vita Corimbi Drew, Daniel Emmet, Uli Geissendoerfer, Jamie Hosmer, Chadwick Johnson, Michael Peterson, Sarah Hester Ross, Michael Shapiro, Savannah Smith, Keith Thompson, Janien Valentine, Steve Weiss, Chloe Watson, Robby Wingfield, Eric Jordan Young, Philip Fortenberry, The Lique Band and Hot Club Las Vegas with special guest appearances by Carly Thomas Smith, Tony Vincent, and Vintage Trouble's Ty Taylor.

The three subsequent evenings will continue the parade of stars live streaming in concert. Hosted by Enoch Augustus Scott and Sarah Hester Ross, performers include Skye D. Miles, Cian Coey, Anne Martinez and Red Penny Arcade, The Bronx Wanderers, The Moonshiners, Han Valen, Lily Arce, Dave Perrico's Pop Soul, The Stony Curtis Band, Soul Juice Band, Tinnitus, UberSchall, Damaged Savage, Tekkno Flamenko, Elvis Lederer, Kenny Davidsen, Andrew Freeman, Tryiq Johnson, Murray Sawchuck, David Goldrake, Broadway in the Hood, Pilita Danesh's Positively Arts Foundation, Jennifer Romas and the cast of SE

Keith Thompson

Since the Las Vegas Strip went dark in mid-March, hundreds of Las Vegas entertainers and backstage workers have witnessed their livelihoods destroyed. To help entertainers, musicians, and those in the arts and entertainment community who need financial assistance during this challenging time, donations made during the 4-night event will benefit. TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund that assists performers and backstage crew.

The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas (TCS), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is best known for presenting a monthly forum for songwriters at The Smith Center's Myron's Cabaret Jazz Showroom. The organization expanded its mission to include offering financial assistance to the community that has kept TCS going for the past 14 years. They established the TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund, which has raised over $65,000 and helped over 100 local performing artists and stage technicians.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the economic state of our community like nothing we've ever seen in our lifetimes. Now we are six months into the crisis with no end in sight for our community. Though many parts of our economy are coming back, live performances and show business as we knew it is still a long way from returning in any way that can support the community at large," says TCS founder and director, Keith Thompson. "Our concern is specifically for our Las Vegas entertainment and performing arts family, a forgotten segment of our society. These wonderfully talented professionals and skilled performers find themselves in a very frightening financial situation. Knowing that even small grants can help buy groceries or make a car payment, we want to help as we are able, and donations are the key to our ability to do so. These artists have been here to uplift, inspire, and entertain us; now, we need to be there for them."

The Composers Showcase will kick off On With the Show! live-streamathon on YouTube and Twitch beginning at 6 p.m. (PDT), presenting a three-hour concert on Oct. 23. One With the Show! will continue to present new performances Oct. 24-26, beginning at 6 p.m. (PDT) until midnight.

To donate, visit www.thecomposersshowcase.com and click on Donations-Relief Fund. During the live stream broadcast, donations can also be made by texting NEWMUSIC to 44-321.

